The Gilded Age Season 3 Set to Make Your Acquaintance in June

The Gilded Age returns in June for a third season of corsets, frocks, hats, snobbery, and repressed passion during the turn of the century.

Article Summary The Gilded Age Season 3 premieres June 22, returning to high society intrigue in 1890s New York City.

Expect more corsets, opulent fashion, and snobbery as social rivalries reach new dramatic heights.

The Russells chase greater status while old money families struggle to maintain their standing.

New love interests, career ambitions, and scandals threaten the bonds of both servants and elite families.

To the esteemed reader, you are cordially invited to partake in a teaser trailer for the third season of HBO's snobby upstair-downstairs period soap The Gilded Age, which will premiere to your broadcast outlet on June 22nd of the year of Our Lord! Rejoice in the tale of high society New York City around the turn of the 20th Century, full of intrigue, threats of scandal, corsets, expensive dresses, and hats from the height of fashion, where a simple faux pas can mean social death! Revel in a world so snobby that even the servants are snobby!

The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic and social change, when empires were built, but no victory came without sacrifice. Following the Opera War, the old guard is weakened, and the Russells stand poised to take their place at the head of society. Bertha sets her sights on a prize that would elevate the family to unimaginable heights while George risks everything on a gambit that could revolutionize the railroad industry — if it doesn't ruin him first. Across the street, the Brook household is thrown into chaos as Agnes refuses to accept Ada's new position as lady of the house. Peggy meets a handsome doctor from Newport whose family is less than enthusiastic about her career. As all of New York hastens toward the future, their ambition may come at the cost of what they truly hold dear.

The returning players in the company presenting another round of The Gilded Age include: Louisa Jacobson, Harry Richardson, Blake Ritson, Ben Ahlers, Ashlie Atkinson, Dylan Baker, Kate Baldwin, Victoria Clark, John Ellison Conlee, Michael Cumpsty, Kelley Curran, Jordan Donica, Jessica Frances Dukes, Claybourne Elder, Amy Forsyth, Jack Gilpin, LisaGay Hamilton, Ward Horton, Simon Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Nathan Lane, Andrea Martin, Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Debra Monk, Hattie Morahan, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Paul Alexander Nolan, Kelli O'Hara, Patrick Page, Rachel Pickup, Taylor Richardson, Douglas Sills, Bobby Steggert, Erin Wilhelmi, John Douglas Thompson, Leslie Uggams, Merritt Wever, with Bill Camp and Phylicia Rashad.

Once again, creator Julian Fellowes serves as writer and executive producer of The Gilded Age. Miss Sonja Warfield is also a writer and executive producer. Gareth Neame executive produces along with Bob Greenblatt and David Crockett. Michael Engler and Salli Richardson-Whitfield serve as directors and executive producers to tell this tale of snobbery, class, and emotional repression. But then repression makes for the best sarcasm, and The Gilded Age has that by the coachloads.

