Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: the hunting party

The Hunting Party Season 1 Ep. 3: "Lowe" Preview: Vigilante Justice

Can Bex and the team track a serial killer before he faces vigilante justice? Here's a preview for NBC's The Hunting Party S01E03: "Lowe."

Article Summary Preview NBC's The Hunting Party S01E03: "Lowe," where Bex and her team pursue a dangerous escaped killer.

Bex, a former FBI profiler, leads the hunt for serial killers who escaped from a secret prison.

In rural Montana, the team faces Lowe and local rangers delivering vigilante justice.

Directed by Kristin Windell, this episode promises gripping suspense in the wilderness.

Welcome back to our weekly preview of what's ahead with NBC's Melissa Roxburgh, Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia-starring The Hunting Party! When a mysterious explosion at a secret prison known as the Pit results in the nation's most violent serial killers escaping, former profiler Rebecca "Bex" Henderson (Roxburgh) is pulled back into a deadly game of cat and mouse. Alongside a team of soldiers, spies, and special agents, she has no choice but to track down and recapture these dangerous criminals… before they kill again. But it's clear that there is much more going on than Bex and her team are being told – and then there's the not-so-small matter of who Bex can trust. That brings us to S01E03: "Lowe," with Bex and the team caught between tracking down another escaped serial killer and locals who have their own way of doling out justice.

The Hunting Party Season 1 Episode 3: "Lowe" Preview

The Hunting Party Season 1 Episode 3: "Lowe" – In rural Montana, the team hunts down Lowe, a brutal serial killer obsessed with wolves; Bex (Melissa Roxburgh) and the team must track Lowe through the wilderness, all while dealing with local rangers out for their own form of vigilante justice. Directed by Kristin Windell and written by Michael Jones-Morales, here's a preview of tonight's chapter:

This dynamic and suspenseful thrill ride of a crime procedural follows a small team of investigators led by former FBI profiler Rebecca "Bex" Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh). They've been assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous serial killers the world has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from the Pit – a top-secret government prison that's not supposed to exist. As Bex races to catch these killers before it's too late, she discovers the one thing more twisted than the dangerous fugitives she's chasing is the prison itself that they just escaped from – because the Pit wasn't just a prison…

Series creator and co-showrunner JJ Bailey and co-showrunner Jake Coburn write and executive produce NBC's The Hunting Party. Thor Freudenthal is the director and executive producer, and Keto Shimizu is the writer and executive producer. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!