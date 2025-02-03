Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: the last of us, tlou

The Last of Us Season 2 Image Gallery: Joel, Ellie, Abby, Dina & More

Check out a new image gallery for Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann's Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey-starring HBO's The Last of Us Season 2.

Earlier today, Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann offered some insights into how long they were looking to go with Pedro Pascal (Joel) and Bella Ramsey (Ellie)-starring The Last of Us (more on that below). But for this go around, we're getting a fresh set of preview images for the April-premiering second season – including looks at Pascal, Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, Rutina Wesley, Young Mazino, Isabela Merced, Danny Ramirez, Tati Gabrielle, Ariela Barer, Kaitlyn Dever, and Spencer Lord:

"I think it's pretty likely that our story will extend past a season 3," Mazin shared during a profile interview with EW. "How far past? I can't say. And that's not to say that there are not other stories that could be told, but this story is the one that Neil and I are telling." Druckmann added, "We have a plan. We know what we need to do going forward, but we couldn't tell you right now exactly how many episodes or how many seasons it would take to get there."

With Season 2 set to hit HBO & Max screens in 2025, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will be joined this season by Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Rutina Wesley as Maria, Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Jeffrey Wright as Isaac, Danny Ramirez as Manny, and Catherine O'Hara. Behind the camera, Mazin and Druckmann will be joined by Peter Hoar (S01E03: "Long, Long Time") are Mark Mylod (HBO's Succession), Nina Lopez-Corrado (HBO's Perry Mason), Stephen Williams (HBO's Watchmen) and Kate Herron (Loki).

HBO's The Last of Us is written and executive-produced by Mazin and Druckmann. The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television and is also executive-produced by Carolyn Strauss, Jacqueline Lesko, Cecil O'Connor, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Evan Wells. PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog serve as the production companies.

