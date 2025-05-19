Posted in: TNT, TV | Tagged: The Librarians, The Librarians: The Next Chapter

The Librarians: The Next Chapter: Christian Kane Explains How to Watch

Christian Kane offers a rundown of how to watch the first season of TNT and Showrunner & EP Dean Devlin's The Librarians: The Next Chapter.

With less than a week to go until Showrunner/EP Dean Devlin unleashes the two-night debut of The Librarians: The Next Chapter across TNT screens, a very familiar face wants to make sure that you know everything that you need to know about how to watch each chapter of "The Next Chapter." By now, you know that the time when the episodes air on Sunday, May 25th, and Monday, May 26th, is contingent upon how long NBA and NHL Playoffs coverage runs (keep fingers crossed for no overtime). But what about after that? Thankfully, Christian Kane (aka Jacob Stone, who is also appearing in the spinoff) has been given a whiteboard and about 1-1/2 minutes to go over the season schedule and have it all make sense.

Here's a look at Kane offering fans a rundown of what they need to know to check out TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter, followed by the latest teaser:

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter centers on Vikram Chamberlain (Callum McGowan), a "Librarian" from the past who time-traveled from 1847 and now finds himself stuck in the present. When Vikram returns to his castle in Belgrade, Serbia, and discovers that it is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent. With the help of a new team of eclectic heroes, including a savant in world history, a scientific genius, and a highly skilled Guardian, Vikram has only six months to clean up the mess he made.

Throughout the season, the team will embark on fantastical adventures, including a surprise reroute to a manor where Agatha Christie-styled murders take place, a time-travel back to the days of King Arthur at Camelot, and even an encounter with the first-ever vampire. Joining McGowan are Jessica Green (The Outpost), Olivia Morris (Hotel Portofino), and Bluey Robinson (Britannia). In addition, Caroline Loncq (Mammals) guest stars – with Christian Kane also guest-starring, reprising his role as Jacob Stone.

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter is produced by Electric Entertainment. Dean Devlin serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Noah Wyle serves as producer, with Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media also producing.

