The Librarians: The Next Chapter: Our Updated Season 1 Finale Preview

Here's our updated preview of tonight's season finale of TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter, S01E12: "And the Unfinished Business."

Article Summary The Librarians: The Next Chapter S1 finale sees Gregor wielding the Sword of Mars, threatening global chaos.

Jacob Stone must take a pivotal role as the team faces its toughest mission to prevent nuclear disaster.

Production for Season 2 is underway, but the team's fate remains uncertain heading into the dramatic finale.

Fan favorites and new faces will join the adventure, with major guest stars announced for Season 2.

The good news? Production is already underway on the second season of TNT and Showrunner and EP Dean Devlin's The Librarians: The Next Chapter. The not-so-good news? We have no idea what shape the team will be in – or if there will even be a team – when the series returns. With Gregor (Adnan Haskovic) in possession of the Sword of Mars, things aren't looking good at all for Vikram (Callum McGowan) and the team – and the entire planet, for that matter. All you need to know regarding just how huge of a season finale S01E12: "And the Unfinished Business" is that Jacob Stone (Christian Kane) needs to step up and take a more active role, even while he holds the fate of the team in his hands.

"It is, and I think that's kind of a nod to the amazing world Dean Devlin has created and the amazing writers that we have that when we lean into those moments of emotion and sadness and resentment and regret that we lean in completely," McGowan shared about the finale being a bittersweet experience. "We don't shy away from it, and I think because we've earned the audience's trust by making them feel for the last 45 minutes, being able to spin on a dime and show these characters as fully fleshed three-dimensional characters, allows us to go to those places where we can really empathize with them and see them as true people."

The Librarians: The Next Chapter S01E12: "And the Unfinished Business" Preview

The Librarians: The Next Chapter Season 1 Episode 12: "And the Unfinished Business" – General Gregor (Adnan Haskovic) retrieves the Sword of Mars and uses it to take over the country of Caucasylvia, gaining control of their nuclear arsenal; the team must steal the Sword to prevent world calamity. Written by Dean Devlin and Gary Rosen.

TL: TNC Season 2 Guest Star Lineup Announced

From the original series, Lindy Booth will return as Cassandra Cillian, and Christian Kane will continue to reprise his role as fan favorite character, Jacob Stone. In addition, the 2026-debuting second season will include Dominic Monaghan (Lost, The Lord of the Rings), Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso, Downton Abbey), Josh Gates (Discovery Channel's Expedition Unknown), Stephan Kapičić (Deadpool), Oliver Dench (Hotel Portofino, Pandora), Ty Tennant (House of the Dragon, War of the Worlds), Flula Borg (Pitch Perfect 2, The Rookie), Alan Emrys (Translations, Host), Malcolm Sinclair (Casino Royale, Andor), Reece Ritchie (The Lovely Bones, The Ark), Cat White (Ten Percent), Gledisa Arthur (Everyone Is Going to Die), Jack Cunningham-Nuttall (Loki, The Crown), Danny Rea (Kingdom), Luka Divac (Boys and Girls), and Alex Henry (Shenanigans, Serial Dater). Here's a look at announcement teaser for the second season:

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter centers on Vikram Chamberlain (Callum McGowan), a "Librarian" from the past who time-traveled from 1847 and now finds himself stuck in the present. When Vikram returns to his castle in Belgrade, Serbia, and discovers that it is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent. With the help of a new team of eclectic heroes, including a savant in world history, a scientific genius, and a highly skilled Guardian, Vikram has only six months to clean up the mess he made.

Throughout the season, the team will embark on fantastical adventures, including a surprise reroute to a manor where Agatha Christie-styled murders take place, a time-travel back to the days of King Arthur at Camelot, and even an encounter with the first-ever vampire. Joining McGowan are Jessica Green (The Outpost), Olivia Morris (Hotel Portofino), and Bluey Robinson (Britannia). In addition, Caroline Loncq (Mammals) guest stars, with Christian Kane also guest-starring, reprising his role as Jacob Stone.

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter is produced by Electric Entertainment. Dean Devlin serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Noah Wyle serves as producer, with Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media also producing.

