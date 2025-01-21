Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Michael Connelly, The Lincoln Lawyer

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 Confirmed; Based on "The Law of Innocence"

Netflix's Manuel Garcia-Rulfo-starring series adaptation of author Michael Connelly's The Lincoln Lawyer will be back for a fourth season.

Netflix's Manuel Garcia-Rulfo-starring series adaptation of bestselling author Michael Connelly's The Lincoln Lawyer will be back for a fourth season, with Garcia-Rulfo's Mickey Haller being joined by Becki Newton (Lorna), Jazz Raycole (Izzy), Angus Sampson (Cisco), and Neve Campbell (Maggie McPherson). With production set to get underway in February, the ten-episode Season 4 will be based on the sixth book in Connelly's series, The Law of Innocence.

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Overview

Stemming from showrunners Dailyn Rodriguez and Ted Humphrey, the season starred Garcia-Rulfo, Becki Newton (Lorna), Jazz Raycole (Izzy), Angus Sampson (Cisco), and Yaya DaCosta (Andrea) returning. In addition, Neve Campbell (Maggie), Elliott Gould (Legal Siegal), Krista Warner (Hayley), Fiona Rene (Glory Days), Devon Graye (Julian La Cosse), and Jon Tenney (Mickey Haller, Sr.) recurred.

Merrin Dungey (The Resident, Big Little Lies) is set as Judge Regina Turner, a former public defender who's younger and more progressive than most judges in the district — but whether that's a benefit to Mickey or not remains to be seen. Allyn Moriyon will make his television debut as Eddie Rojas, a fitness buff (and former babysitter to Mickey's daughter, Hayley) who's in need of a very good lawyer. Luckily, Mickey is able to help and then offers him the opportunity of a lifetime. John Pirruccello (Barry, The Valet) plays William Forsythe, a seemingly non-threatening prosecutor whom Mickey's excited to go up against. Once the trial starts, however, it's clear that nothing's as it seems. Philip Anthony-Rodriguez (Grimm, The Company You Keep) takes on the role of Adam Suarez, the chief deputy district attorney, to whom prosecutor Andrea Freeman (Yaya DaCosta) reports and is a force to reckon with.

Michael Irby's (Mayans M.C., Barry) DEA Agent James De Marco is a decorated DEA agent whom Mickey suspects may have a sinister link to one of his cases. Maisie Klompus' (Good Trouble) Annabeth Stephens is a neighbor of the late Giselle Dallinger, who is interviewed by Cisco – but her testimony ends up being more useful to the prosecution. Wolé Parks' (Superman and Lois) David Lyons is the longtime partner of Mickey's client, Julian La Cosse, who has been accused of the murder.

