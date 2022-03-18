The Mandalorian: Christopher Lloyd Reportedly Joins Season 3 Cast

While some of you may still be confused, here's the easiest way for you to now know the difference between Disney+ & Lucasfilm's The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian Season 3. If what you're watching didn't star the great Christopher Lloyd ("Back to the Future" franchise and so much more), then you were watching "Boba Fett." But if it did star Lloyd then that could only mean one thing. Yup, you're a time traveler and we have lots of things to fear from you. Because while the third season of the popular streaming series hasn't hit screens yet, Lloyd will be when it does. Earlier today, The Hollywood Reporter reported exclusively that the actor is listed on the call sheet as Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni's Pedro Pascal-starrer films in southern California. And while no details are available when it comes to specifics on his character, the role is being described as a "guest star" (with no release date set for the series return as of this writing).

Pascal and Obi-Wan Kenobi star Ewan McGregor sat down for a (virtual) chat as part of Variety's "Actors on Actors" series late last year, with Pascal opening up about his "Star Wars" experience and the difficulties with keeping Baby Yoda/Grogu a secret:

Pascal's Pre-"The Mandalorian" SWU Experience: "I was born in '75, and my parents immigrated to the U.S. from Chile when I was a baby. We were absorbing a lot of cinema. My father, who's a doctor but loves going to the movies, would be taking us all the time. And so, it kind of dominated my childhood experience, "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones" and "E.T.," and all that Spielberg and George Lucas stuff.

When I met with them and stepped into a writers' room that was wall-to-wall story illustrations of the first season, it was really surreal to see such familiar imagery and kind of realize that those were pulled right out of your imagination. They know the impact that it had on all of us, and they're finding a way to — or new ways, really — to speak to that, and visually create the things that we see when we close our eyes and think about it. Which is kind of amazing."

Keeping Baby Yoda/Grogu a Secret Wasn't Easy for Pascal: "That may literally be the very first secret that I've ever kept. Don't share anything personal with me! But there's so much seriousness around leaked information, and I find it all just a bit too much. I tell my family everything, and I didn't with Grogu. I didn't even know what his name was going to be until the second season, but I could just tell that it was going to have such an impact. When I saw the image of this thing and started reading the scripts and everything, I didn't want to compromise that in any way. It was easy to not talk about it because it was like, 'Nah, I want this to work.'"