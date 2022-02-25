The Masked Singer S07: Good, Bad & Cuddly Team Masks & Clues Updated

With less than two weeks to go until FOX's The Masked Singer returns for a seventh season on Wednesday, March 9, viewers have been treated to a ton of clues and background intel on this season's Team Good, Team Bad, and Team Cuddly contestants. So what we've done is collect together what has been released about the teams, organized it into an easy-to-read rundown, and threw in the first round of clues that were released earlier this week (including a look at Baby Mammoth that was released earlier today).

The Masked Singer Season 7 Clues: The Good, The Bad & The Cuddly

Now here's your updated look at what you need to know about Team Good (McTerrier, The Prince, and Firefly), Team Bad (Cyclops, Queen Cobra, and Ram), and Team Cuddly (Space Bunny, Baby Mammoth, Thingamabob, and Lemur), which we will be updating throughout the season:

Team Good (McTerrier, The Prince, and Firefly)

Team Bad (Cyclops, Queen Cobra, and Ram)

Team Cuddly (Space Bunny, Baby Mammoth, Thingamabob, and Lemur)

And speaking of "Team Good," here's a preview for the seventh season where Space Bunny takes to the stage for a performance of "Jump in the Line (Shake Señora)" by Pitbull– check it out below:

Viewers will be given the opportunity to get to know the masks a lot better as they're revealed leading up to the March 9th premiere. Long-time host Nick Cannon is set to return, along with panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke. As is standard for the show over the course of previous seasons, viewers should expect the unexpected when it comes to guest panelists as well as twists to what viewers have come to expect (like the "wild cards"). Make sure to keep a watch on the show's social media and Bleeding Cool for updates as the premiere date gets closer- now here's a look back at one of the season teasers from earlier: