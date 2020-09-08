FOX's The Masked Singer kept the introductions rolling on Tuesday, following up on our previous looks at Dragon, Giraffe, and Sun with new looks and clue videos for Snow Owls and Popcorn. With a sneak preview planned for this Sunday, September 13 (and the series premiering Wednesday, September 23), we're getting a look at just one of the changes viewers can expect: the first two-person costume. The Snow Owls will debut during the season finale and will compete as one- and be eliminated as one.

But just in case you need further convincing to check out this Sunday's preview for the return of FOX's The Masked Singer, check out the following Group A preview:

Here's a look back at the preview video showcasing our other contestants this season, also: Gremlin, Broccoli, Seahorse, Jellyfish, Mushroom, Whatchamacallit, Squiggly Monster, and Baby Alien. The contestants have sold more than 281 million records worldwide combined, appeared in more than 5,475 episodes of television and 151 films, appeared in five NFL Super Bowls, have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and one made the Time 100 Most Influential list.

In July, a teaser was released that contained a ton of clues to get viewers' "dumpster fires of speculation" blazing. A queen bee? Mushrooms on what looks like a salad? A UFO? A diamond in a baseball catcher's glove? Old John Lennon-like glasses? Two old hotel room keys, one with a "34" on it? A bowtie? There are so many that we missed, but you can catch them all (non-Pokemon-style) in the teaser below (make sure to listen to what host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke had to say):

Looking beyond the main series, executive producer Craig Plestis also had some updates on the live-tour and potential spinoff series during a recent interview. "The live tour will come back once the restrictions are lifted, so we're looking forward to whenever that day happens," explained Plestis. "As for 'I Can See Your Voice,' I'm looking forward to getting that on air. Ken [Jeong] is our host on that show. He's just so incredible, and I can't wait to bring that to life, and have America see it when the time is ready. As for 'Masked Dancer,' we're hoping that will see the light of day at some point in time, as well. We're working on some creative right now, as to what that would look like, so stay tuned, and we'll have more updates to come."