The Masked Singer Season 6 Group B Premieres; S06 Masks/Clues Updated

When the dust settled on the two-episode Season 6 opener of FOX's The Masked Singer, Octopus aka NBA star Dwight Howard, Mother Nature aka Actor Vivica A. Fox & Pufferfish aka Singer Toni Braxton bid farewell to both Group A and the masked singing competition series (and Hamster & Baby took the stage). This week, host Nick Cannon and panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke are ready to put Group B through their paces. So here's a preview of Dalmatian, Queen of Hearts, Cupcake, Banana Split, and Mallard as they take the stage- first up, performance images from the five, followed by two of the newest teasers for Wednesday night and an updated rundown of this season's remaining masks/clues.

Now here's a look at the five new masks in play for the "Group B Premiere" along with the promise of "a reveal you can't miss" this Wednesday night:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Preview: 5 New Costumes | Season 6 Ep. 3 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WSJzO7nQ0mo)

The Masked Singer Season 6 Masks & Clues

Here's a look at our updated roster of masks & clues so far: Dalmatian, Queen of Hearts, Cupcake, Banana Split, Hamster, Mallard, Bull, Baby, Beach Ball, Jester, Caterpillar, Skunk, and Pepper – with tons more over at Miss Masky's Twitter account):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sneak Peek: Dalmatian | SEASON 6 | THE MASKED SINGER #Shorts (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5HxpeyKOts)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sneak Peek: Queen Of Hearts | SEASON 6 | THE MASKED SINGER #shorts (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h4THKc-qGLo)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sneak Peek: Cupcake | SEASON 6 | THE MASKED SINGER #shorts (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xqF3NNS2fbM)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sneak Peek: Banana Split | Season 6 | THE MASKED SINGER #Shorts (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qXlUtwmfGb0)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sneak Peek: Mallard | Season 6 | THE MASKED SINGER #Shorts (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QbELoIVt87Y)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sneak Peek: Hamster | Season 6 | The Masked Singer #Shorts (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lVr7m4X3GGU)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Hamster | Season 6 Ep. 2 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-e5rZ6uxK8Q)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Bull | Season 6 Ep. 1 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y1Pn6EJlVb4)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Bull | Season 6 Ep. 2 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-sYVPoAfEyI)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Baby | Season 6 Ep. 2 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gvWXqvMh0ZI)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Who Is The Skunk? | Season 6 Ep. 1 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_5ZnkMBHvWY)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: The Skunk | Season 6 Ep. 1 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q-NuV5m0aw8)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: The Skunk | Season 6 Ep. 2 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kZzHGAphC7g)

And here's a look back at the first official visual clues for the first 11 announced masks:

As we mentioned previously, with a new season come changes, with the two-part kick-off seeing a double unmasking and two new Wildcards joining the competition on the second night. As for the season overall, there will be two groups (Group A & Group B), with the winner of each group competing against each other in the season finale in the ultimate "Mask-Off Face-Off". And then there's the game-changing "Take It Off Buzzer". Here's how it works: let's say a panelist is 103% certain of who is behind a mask, they hit the buzzer at any point to offer the name. If they're right? The contestant heads home immediately and the panelist gets two points towards the Golden Ear Trophy. But if the panelist is wrong, there's a price to pay. While the contestant stays in the competition, the panelist who missed the mark loses two points towards the big prize. And not everyone gets a shot at it because there's only one in play in Group A and one in play for Group B.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Take It Off Buzzer | Season 6 Ep. 2 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qakCCNMG8kE&t=23s)

"It's almost like we have three finales in our show. We have a winner from Group A and Group B, and they'll then be going head-to-head almost like a prizefight to see who is the 'Masked Singer' [in the finale]. But the great thing is, they'll be taking on each other, and they've never sat on the same stage together until that moment," EP Craig Plestis explained to EW about having only two finalists this season. Showrunner James Breen added, "I think it's not a format that would have always worked on the show, but we had such great singers this season that we knew that whoever made it into that final two, it could be all about these beautiful voices and performances, and it would still sustain a really good finale."