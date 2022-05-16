The Masked Singer Sets S08, Goes FOX "News" Route on Giuliani Decision

With FOX's The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger & Robin Thicke ready to welcome The Prince, Ringmaster & Firefly to the stage this week to crown a season champion and a global competition on the way, today's news was not surprising. The masked singing competition series is coming back for an eighth season (though no other details were released though that may change later on today during FOX Corp's Upfronts presentation). Also no surprise? That the FOX folks are not only absolutely okay with Trump lackey & habitual shirt-tucker Rudy Giuliani competing this season, but they went the FOX "News" route to cast the blame onto… wait for it… that damn media. "'The Masked Singer' is all about delivering jaw-dropping moments, which is exactly what [we] accomplished whether it was on set or with the viewers at home," said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials, Fox Entertainment, who also said that he had "absolutely no regrets" about having Giuliani as part of the show.

Really, "absolutely no regrets"? Then why didn't Giuliani get the post-unmasking video treatment that all of the other contestants received? Why did the social media accounts for The Masked Singer act as if that week's episode never happened? But Wade wanted to make it clear that the only regret that he did have? That damn media Deadline Hollywood reported on it. Again, just to be clear? Wade takes more issue with DH's reporting than the fact that they gave a dude who attempted to overturn a legal presidential election "infomercial-like" screen time. "My only regret or surprise was obviously that the reveal was spoiled but kudos to [Deadline], please just don't do it again," Wade reportedly joked (we weren't there, but it does vibe a bit passive-aggressive.

The Masked Singer Season 7 Clues: Our Final 3 Masks

Before we get to a look at the remaining masks in contention for the big prize, here's a look at the "Clue Review" compilation videos that TMS is releasing after each round:

Now here's what you need to know about our three remaining masks: The Prince, Ringmaster & Firefly:

