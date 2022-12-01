The Midnight Club Cancelled; Flanagan & Macy Set Amazon TV Deal

Two major pieces of Mike Flanagan-related news hitting today, possibly having to do with one another. Earlier, it was reported that Flanagan and Trevor Macy's Intrepid Pictures banner (The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, The Midnight Club, and the upcoming The Fall of the House of Usher) would be moving from its long-term home at Netflix to an overall television deal with Amazon. And now, The Wrap is reporting exclusively that Flanagan & Macy and Leah Fong's (Once Upon a Time) series take on Christopher Pike's 1994 novel The Midnight Club (and other Pike stories) would not be renewed for a second season by Netflix. But fans may not have to worry about wondering how the series would end, as Flanagan promised them not long after the series premiered that he would offer details via Twitter if the series was not renewed.

"Amazon is a studio that we have long admired," Flanagan and Macy said in a statement. "Their commitment to engaging in groundbreaking series and content aligns with the ethos of what we have built at Intrepid. We are looking forward to working with the entire Amazon team as we bring our brand of genre productions to the service and audiences around the globe." Vernon Sanders, head of global television for Amazon Studios, added, "Mike and Trevor are remarkable at telling immersive, suspenseful stories that masterfully keep audiences engaged from start to finish. We are excited to welcome them to Amazon Studios and are looking forward to our global customers experiencing their genre-bending creativity."

Co-adapted by Flanagan & Fong and executive produced by Flanagan, Fong, Julia Bicknell, and Macy (via Intrepid Pictures), the series stars Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, William Chris Sumpter, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Samantha Sloyan, Matt Biedel, Iman Benson, Larsen Thompson, William B. Davis, Crystal Balint, and Patricia Drake– with Heather Langenkamp ("Nightmare on Elm Street" franchise) joining as the enigmatic doctor who runs the hospice. Joining Flanagan behind the camera to helm the series are Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour (Black Box), Axelle Carolyn (American Horror Story), Viet Nguyen (Lucifer), Morgan Beggs (The Haunting of Bly Manor), and Michael Fimognari (To All the Boys: Always and Forever). Elan Gale, James Flanagan, and Chinaka Hodge are also on board to write for the series.