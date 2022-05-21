The Orville: New Horizons Return is Imminent in TikTok Teaser

See what happens when you get distracted and take your eye off the ball? You end up missing out on a very cool teaser trailer for Hulu & Seth MacFarlane's The Orville: New Horizons that was posted on TikTok. In our defense? It was a very busy week for us with Upfronts and we were also checking out what MacFarlane had to share about the show's subtle name change this season (more on that below). But enough with the excuses because that's not what you're here for. But we do know what you are here for…

Now here's a look at the abbreviated but still very cool teaser trailer for the show's return:

With Hulu's The Orville: New Horizons ready for launch on June 2nd, here's a look at the official trailer & sneak preview:

"It seemed that because the show was going to be making such an uptick in scope, and in many ways, going to feel like a reset, it felt like it wanted something special," MacFarlane explained about the upcoming season going with the addition of "New Horizons" in the title during an interview with SFX magazine "You had a new opening title, a new set, new costumes, a new look, just a new aesthetic that really competes in the world of streaming shows." But that doesn't mean The Orville still won't be the show fans know and love (and can still recognize). "The show is still the show, but with some new aspects to it," executive producer Brannon Braga continued. "We're getting to a point in the third season where the kinds of stories we wanted to tell were much broader and more ambitious in scope than even the first two seasons. Seth [MacFarlane] was feeling constrained by it. The show features a newly revamped Orville, a new crew member on the bridge, and what we think are bigger, more spectacular stories, not just in terms of the visuals and the action, but the emotions and the emotional fireworks as well."

Now launching on June 2, The Orville fans were treated to an early look at Capt. Ed Mercer (MacFarlane), Cmdr. Kelly Grayson (Adrianne Palicki), Lt. Gordon Malloy (Scott Grimes), and Admiral Halsey (Victor Garber) in their welcome return. But that wasn't all, with looks at the season's newbies like Winters as well as Bruce Boxleitner (Babylon 5) and the late Lisa Banes (Royal Pains, Nashville) guest-starring as President Alcuzan & Senator Balask.

The upcoming season also stars Penny Johnson Jerald (as Dr. Claire Finn), Peter Macon (as Lt. Cmdr. Bortus), J. Lee (as Lt. Cmdr. John LaMarr), Mark Jackson (Isaac), Chad L. Coleman (Klyden), and Jessica Szohr (Lt. Talla Keyali). In addition, the late Norm Macdonald will be heard once again as the Gelatin lieutenant Yaphit, with Eliza Taylor (The 100) onboard to guest-star (with no additional details released). With a new home & new missions, here's a look back at the teaser for Hulu's The Orville: New Horizons, set to land on viewers' streaming screens on June 2, 2022: