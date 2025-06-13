Posted in: Max, TV | Tagged: The Penguin

The Penguin: Colin Farrell on Season 2 Being "Tougher Hill to Climb"

Colin Farrell on if he's started his Oz prep work for The Batman II and how the first season of HBO's The Penguin makes a Season 2 difficult.

Article Summary Colin Farrell discusses the challenge of topping Oz's journey in The Penguin Season 1 for HBO Max.

The Season 1 finale leaves Oswald "Oz" Cobb with major setbacks, making Season 2 even tougher.

Farrell shares he's not yet begun prepping to reprise Penguin for The Batman Part II with Robert Pattinson.

Possible alliances and tensions teased for a possible Season 2, including Sofia and Catwoman's involvement.

To say there is a lot of Colin Farrell's plate to top what his Oswald "Oz" Cobb has done in season one for the HBO Max series The Penguin would be an understatement, especially since he already has to prepare for his role for the upcoming The Batman Part II opposite Robert Pattinson. Following the Matt Reeves 2022 original, showrunner Lauren LeFranc was tasked with the Farrell-starred follow-up that allowed Oz to emerge from the shadow of his employer, Carmine Falcone, played by John Turturro in the film and Mark Strong in the series. As Turturro's character was killed by Paul Dano's Riddler, Strong's incarnation was tied primarily to Sofia Gigante (nee Falcone), played by Cristin Milioti, who aimed to take over her father's criminal empire. Farrell spoke to The Hollywood Reporter on getting into proper physical and mental shape for the character for the Pattinson-starred sequel, and the second season of The Penguin.

The Penguin Star Colin Farrell on His Uphill Battle as Oz

Farrell admitted he was "nowhere close" to starting prep work for The Batman Part II while also noting the difficult circumstances from an audience perspective, considering the season one finale with Oz's mother, Francis Cobb (Deirde O'Connell) turning on him upon discovering the horrible truth about him and what he did to her other sons, who were also his siblings, leaving them to die in the Gotham sewer when they were children, and killing his most trusted partner in Vic Aguilar (Rhenzy Feliz), who's had Oz's back several times throughout season one during his mob war with Sofia. "I certainly think it makes [a second season] more difficult. [Killing Vic] is a very hard thing to claw back from," Farrell added, on top of the grueling work putting on Oz makeup and fat suit. "It's not impossible, but it's a tougher hill to climb."

For more, including a season recap from LeFranc, Farrell, crew, and Miliotti teasing a possible Sofia collaboration with Zoë Kravitz Selina Kyle/Catwoman from The Batman, you can check out the entire piece. The Batman and The Penguin are available to stream on HBO Max.

