The Revenants: Atelier 11 Options Irish Comic Book Series for TV

Daniel Flanagan's indie Irish comic book series The Revenants has been optioned for a television series by production company Atelier 11.

Belfast-set horror-comedy comic The Revenants has been optioned for television by Paula Crickard's UK-based production outfit Atelier 11. The project marks the first screen adaptation for the cult indie comic, which blends horror, comedy, and supernatural action with a distinctly Northern Irish tone. The series follows two Belfast brothers battling zombies, curses, and personal baggage while trying to keep their comic book shop afloat. Confession? This is the first we're hearing about the comic book series. Atelier 11 is currently developing the property for television, with the creators – the Flanagan family – directly involved in the adaptation process. The studio cited the comic's "raw energy, humour, horror and authenticity" as key factors in the decision to option.

"The momentum behind The Revenants is undeniable," said Crickard. "What the Flanagans have created is a world teeming with raw energy, humour, horror, and authenticity. It's exactly the kind of story that resonates with modern audiences while being rooted in something deeply human and hilariously local, it's dead funny."

The Revenants was created by writer Daniel Flanagan and is published independently via Belfast's cult-favourite comic shop Comic Book Guys, also run by the family. The title debuted in 2015 and quickly gained traction on both sides of the Atlantic, earning strong sales rivalling early issues of The Walking Dead. The book has received endorsements from actor and producer Jason O'Mara, comedian Ciaran Bartlett, and author Dave Louden, with critics praising its "authentic dialogue," "gorgeous rendering," and "lethal banter."

The series is set in a version of Belfast overrun by the undead, where two comic shop owners – the Flanagan brothers – are forced to fight off supernatural threats using whatever's lying around the store. Known for its irreverent tone, local slang and genre-savvy writing, the comic has earned a cult following among horror and indie comic fans alike.

Crickard's Atelier 11, which works across film, television, animation, and gaming, focuses on "genre with heart" and emerging IP with franchise potential. The studio is positioning The Revenants as a potential breakout hit in the horror-comedy space with global distribution ambitions. The Flanagans are involved in the adaptation and remain closely tied to the development process to ensure the tone remains "unfiltered, undead, and unapologetically Belfast."

Atelier 11 is supported by the UK Global Screen Fund, which is financed by the UK Government's Department for Culture, Media and Sport and administered by the BFI. Okay, so that's who they are.

