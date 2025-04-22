Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie: ABC Series Promotes Deric Augustine to Series Regular

ABC and series creator/showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie has promoted Deric Augustine (Miles Penn) from recurring to series regular.

How about some good news before our official preview for ABC and series creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie S07E15: "A Deadly Secret" hits? As the recently renewed series heads towards its seventh season finale, Deadline Hollywood is reporting that Deric Augustine (Miles Penn) has made the jump from recurring to series regular on the series. Speaking of tonight's episode, "A Deadly Secret" finds a documentary crew (we have a feeling you may have seen them somewhere before) interviewing the squad for a "true crime" show about a missing person case connected to Nolan (Nathan Fillion) – and it's looking pretty f*****g creepy. Make sure to check out our updated Season 7 preview rundown, set to hit before tonight's episode.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

