Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: bloopers, The Rookie

The Rookie: Richard T. Jones' Lt. Wade Grey Gets Blooper Spotlight

For this go-around of blooper moments from ABC and Alexi Hawley's The Rookie, Richard T. Jones' Lt. Wade Grey gets the spotlight.

If you haven't been checking out our recent coverage of ABC and Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie, then here's what you need to know. To help fans pass the time and boost their holiday spirits, the cast has been taking turns sharing some great looks at the lighter moments in front of the camera that don't quite make the cut. For this go-around, we have Richard T. Jones sharing a look at some failed efforts by Lt. Wade Grey to keep his serious game face going…

Here's Jones' Instagram post, sharing a look at Sgt. Grey's far-from-serious side in a montage of breaks that may have just raised the bar on bloopers – so who's next?

And here's a look back at the cast portrait image gallery that was released earlier this month:

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!