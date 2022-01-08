The Rookie S04E11: Will Nolan's "End Game" Prove Bailey's Innocence?

Before we get to the following preview for the next episode of ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie, we have to say that this might be the largest amount of preview images we've ever posted for a single episode of a series. Seriously. I'm pretty sure you could turn all of these into a kind of flipbook and watch the episode early. But then, you would miss out on all the drama as Nolan (Fillion) and Bailey (Jenna Dewan) got to extremes to prove her innocence. But that's not nearly all that "End Game" (directed by Tori Garrett and written by Terence Paul Winter) has in store, as Chen (Melissa O'Neil) & Bradford (Eric Winter) investigate a murder with close ties to Tamara (Dylan Conrique).

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 11 "End Game": The team must rely on a criminal for his expertise to help take down an even bigger threat. Meanwhile, Officers Chen and Bradford investigate the murder of an unhoused teenager who used to be friends with Tamara. Guest-starring is Matthew Glave as Oscar Hutchinson, Dylan Conrique as Tamara Colins, True Valentino as Aaron Thorson, Arjay Smith as James Murray, Steve Kazee as Jason Wyler, Kanoa Goo as Assistant District Attorney Chris Sanford, and Jamil Walker Smith as Curtis Jones. Written by Terence Paul Winter and directed by Tori Garrett.

The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford. Hawley writes and executive produces, with Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter, and Rob Bowman also serving as executive producers on the series. The Rookie is a co-production with Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios.

