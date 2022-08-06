The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Getting Johanna Constantine Spinoff Questions

Less than 48 hours after Netflix's The Sandman adaptation from creator, EP & co-writer Neil Gaiman (Good Omens); EP, co-writer & showrunner Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman); and EP & co-writer David S. Goyer (Foundation) hit millions of streaming screens, it's looking more and more like Netflix may have a tentpole series on its hands. And possibly a spinoff? Because while some folks may have taken issue with the casting for very silly reasons since it was first announced, there has been a growing call on social media for Jenna Coleman's (Doctor Who) Johanna Constantine to get her own spinoff series. And it hasn't gone unnoticed by Gaiman and the team. "It's been one of the most common questions we've been asked so far. I have no idea, and I think that's probably up to whichever Warner Bros entity controls their characters," Gaiman responded in one tweet about the prospects of a spinoff ever seeing the light of day.

Now here's a look at two of Gaiman's tweets addressing the matter. But for now, we're keeping fingers, toes, and other various body parts crossed for good luck for an early Season 2 renewal:

It's been one of the most common questions we've been asked so far. I have no idea, and I think that's probably up to whichever Warner Bros entity controls their characters. https://t.co/IxyAntNU3p — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) August 5, 2022

And here's a look back at Gaiman responding to some comments/questions folks had about Constantine:

In the Sandman world, where Morpheus escapes from captivity in 2022, she's the current embodiment of the Constantine life force. https://t.co/G2jhdPRHlQ — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) August 3, 2022

A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama, and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he's made during his vast existence.

Stemming from Warner Bros. TV, Netflix's The Sandman stars Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, Patton Oswalt, and Mark Hamill.