The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Keeps Canceling Those Cancellation Rumors

We are very happy to say that this is the third time this week that we've checked in on how things were going with Netflix's adaptation of The Sandman from creator, EP & co-writer Neil Gaiman (Good Omens); EP, co-writer & showrunner Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman); and EP & co-writer David S. Goyer (Foundation), and all three have been positive updates. First, there was the ten-ton hint that the series would have a big presence at Netflix's Geeked Week (running June 6-10) when they began soliciting fans for questions on social media. Then we had Gaiman offering a friendly "reality check" to fans who feel like they've been waiting forever for the show on just how long he's been waiting. Today, Gaiman is offering a travel update that also further puts to rest the rumors from last month that the project had been canceled.

In a tweet from earlier today, Gaiman shared that he was back in the U.S. for the first time since 2019 and hoping to get some rest (and here is where the update comes in). Unfortunately, he won't have time to get the kind of rest he wants because he needs "to head to NYC to record [Netflix's 'The Sandman'] press kit stuff." Now we're not saying that we're Hercule Poirot or anything, and there is always the possibility (we guess?) that this could all be part of some big Ocean's 11-type heist scheme in play involving some of the most brilliant minds on this planet. We're placing our chips on The Sandman coming out in late summer/early fall (take advantage of whatever summer con season there will be in play). Here's a look at Gaiman's tweet from earlier today:

I'm back in America. I left here in August 2019, a differentworld ago. I need some recovery and get my head clear time before tour, which I won't get because I need to head to NYC to record @Netflix_Sandman press kit stuff. I just made myself a cup of tea though and it helped. — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) April 23, 2022 Show Full Tweet

"You watch Episode 1 and think, 'Oh, I get this thing: it's like 'Downton Abbey,' but with magic.' Then you'll be wondering, 'What the hell is this?' by Episode 2 when you're meeting Gregory The Gargoyle in The Dreaming. Episode 5 is about as dark and traumatic as anything is ever gonna get, then you've got Episode 6, which is probably the most feel-good of all the episodes," Gaiman explained during an interview with Empire last month. And as the famed author sees it, it's that mix of themes, tones & styles that differentiates The Sandman from other fantasy series. "If you didn't like an episode of 'Game Of Thrones,' you probably won't like any other episode of 'Game Of Thrones,'" explains Gaiman. "With Sandman, it's all about surprising you. It's all about reinventing itself. It's all about taking you on a journey you've not been on before." Here's our first official look at a scene from Netflix's The Sandman:

A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama, and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he's made during his vast existence.

"For the last thirty-three years, the Sandman characters have breathed and walked around and talked in my head. I'm unbelievably happy that now, finally, they get to step out of my head and into reality. I can't wait until the people out there get to see what we've been seeing as Dream and the rest of them take flesh, and the flesh belongs to some of the finest actors out there," said Gaiman in a statement coinciding with the initial casting news. "This is astonishing, and I'm so grateful to the actors and to all of The Sandman collaborators — Netflix, Warner Bros., DC, to Allan Heinberg and David Goyer, and the legions of crafters and geniuses on the show — for making the wildest of all my dreams into reality."

Stemming from Warner Bros. TV, Netflix's The Sandman stars Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, and Patton Oswalt.