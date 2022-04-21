The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Reminds Fans How Long He's Had to Wait

During a "Week from Hell" for the streaming service, folks awaiting word on Netflix's adaptation of The Sandman from creator, EP & co-writer Neil Gaiman (Good Omens); EP, co-writer & showrunner Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman); and EP & co-writer David S. Goyer (Foundation) were delivered some good news. After the show's social media accounts went active again last weekend, a call was put out to fans for them to submit their questions for Netflix's Geeked Week (running June 6-10). Now, some of you might be looking at that & thinking, "Really? That's not until June!?" It's understandable considering how much time has passed (ten months since the behind-the-scenes sneak peek and six months since the first-look preview, see below). But it's also a matter of perspective, and that's where Gaiman comes in. Having spent time last month dispelling the rumor that the series had been canceled (just imagine what they're thinking now) and time earlier this month addressing some questions about Mervyn Pumpkinhead, Gaiman offers a "reality check" to those who feel like they've been waiting forever. Retweeting an individual who retweeted an article about the streaming series with the caption "When??? I feel like we've been waiting years for this…", Gaiman offered the perfect "bigger picture" response, tweeting, "I've been waiting since 1987. If I can be patient…" To save you the math, that's 35 years… which makes Gaiman more than qualified to put "patience" into perspective.

"You watch Episode 1 and think, 'Oh, I get this thing: it's like 'Downton Abbey,' but with magic.' Then you'll be wondering, 'What the hell is this?' by Episode 2 when you're meeting Gregory The Gargoyle in The Dreaming. Episode 5 is about as dark and traumatic as anything is ever gonna get, then you've got Episode 6, which is probably the most feel-good of all the episodes," Gaiman explained during an interview with Empire last month. And as the famed author sees it, it's that mix of themes, tones & styles that differentiates The Sandman from other fantasy series. "If you didn't like an episode of 'Game Of Thrones,' you probably won't like any other episode of 'Game Of Thrones,'" explains Gaiman. "With Sandman, it's all about surprising you. It's all about reinventing itself. It's all about taking you on a journey you've not been on before." Here's our first official look at a scene from Netflix's The Sandman:

A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama, and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he's made during his vast existence.

"For the last thirty-three years, the Sandman characters have breathed and walked around and talked in my head. I'm unbelievably happy that now, finally, they get to step out of my head and into reality. I can't wait until the people out there get to see what we've been seeing as Dream and the rest of them take flesh, and the flesh belongs to some of the finest actors out there," said Gaiman in a statement coinciding with the initial casting news. "This is astonishing, and I'm so grateful to the actors and to all of The Sandman collaborators — Netflix, Warner Bros., DC, to Allan Heinberg and David Goyer, and the legions of crafters and geniuses on the show — for making the wildest of all my dreams into reality."

Stemming from Warner Bros. TV, Netflix's The Sandman stars Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, and Patton Oswalt.