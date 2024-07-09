Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: netflix, season 4, The Umbrella Academy, trailer, TUA

The Umbrella Academy Final Season Trailer: Time To Make Things Right

With the final run set for August 8th, here's the official trailer for Netflix's adaptation of Gerard Way & Gabriel Bá's The Umbrella Academy.

With the fourth and final season of Netflix's series adaptation of Gerard Way & Gabriel Bá's The Umbrella Academy set to hot screens in a month, it's time for us to get our best look yet at the hit streaming series' final run. Last month, showrunner Steve Blackman shared that the season will definitely offer answers to questions that viewers have had over the course of the show's run. "We'll explain Hargreeves' [Colm Feore] motivations; we'll figure out a way to make them superheroes again, and this apocalypse is different," Blackman shared, building upon what was previously previewed. "They don't know straight away what they're up against; the fans will be pleased as a lot of questions will be answered this year." With that in mind, check out the official trailer (above) and a new image gallery (below) that offers a look at some the season's newest faces:

The key cast for the final season of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy includes Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore. In addition, we can look forward to seeing Megan Mullally (Will & Grace), Nick Offerman (The Last of Us), and David Cross (Mr. Show) during the closing chapters – which include "The Unbearable Tragedy of Getting What You Want," "Jean and Gene," "The Squid and The Girl," "The Cleanse," "Six Years, Five Months, and Two Days," and "End of the Beginning."

The Hargreeves siblings have scattered after the climactic showdown at the Hotel Oblivion led to a complete reset of their timeline. Stripped of their powers, each is left to fend for themselves and find a new normal — with wildly varying degrees of success. Yet the trappings of their uncanny new world prove too hard to ignore for very long. Their father Reginald, alive and well, has stepped out of the shadows and into the public eye, overseeing a powerful and nefarious business empire. A mysterious association known as The Keepers holds clandestine meetings believing the reality they're living in is a lie and a great reckoning is coming. As these strange new forces conspire around them, the Umbrella Academy must come together one last time — and risk upsetting the shaky peace they've all endured so much to secure — to finally set things right.

In May, fans were treated to a page from the script for the season-opener, "The Unbearable Tragedy of Getting What You Want" that offered some very interesting insights into Mullally & Offerman's Drs. Jean and Gean Thibedeau – a couple that clearly has some kind of vibe that things aren't exactly as they used to be – or should be. In a way, it's like they're "alt timelines archeologists":

The Umbrella Academy: Steve Blackman Previews Final Season

It was early in 2023 when Blackman signaled that the last line of the series finale (S04E06: "End of the Beginning" – directed by Paco Cabezas and written by Blackman) had been written. Meaning that we now knew the titles of the season's bookend episodes (with the final season kicking off with S04E01: "The Unbearable Tragedy of Getting What You Want," written by Blackman & Jesse McKeown). Following that, Blackman shared a look at a storyboard that included the caption, "Power. Unhinged." As for the storyboard, it appeared to show a character unleashing some serious power – but who? Also, are we sure that it's the same person? We're leaning that way – but something about the bottom image vibes differently from the one above it:

Offerman and Mullally will star as Drs. Gene and Jean Thibedeau – "a married pair of community college professors from New Mexico who wear sensible footwear and suffer from the most extreme case of deja vu this timeline has ever seen." Cross' Sy Grossman is "an upstanding, shy business owner and family man desperate to reconnect with his estranged daughter, who will stop at nothing to get her back." All three characters are original to the streaming series.

Produced by UCP and created for television by showrunner Steve Blackman, Netflix's The Umbrella Academy is based on the Dark Horse comic book series by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá (both of whom serve as co-executive producers on the series). In addition, Blackman, Jennifer Cecil, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Scott Stuber, Beau Bauman, Pascal Verschooris, Jesse McKeown, Abbey Morris, and Jeremy Webb serve as executive producers.

