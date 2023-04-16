The Umbrella Academy: Last Line of Series Finale Officially Written The Umbrella Academy Showrunner & EP Steve Blackman took to Instagram to signal that the last line of the series finale has been written.

We've been so caught up in all of the casting news over the past month or two that we nearly forgot about the sobering reality that fans of Netflix's series adaptation of Gerard Way & Gabriel Ba's The Umbrella Academy are facing. With the fourth season, the story of the Hargreeves family will be coming to an end. And one person who now officially knows how their story is going to end is Showrunner & EP Steve Blackman, who took to Instagram today to signal that he's written the last line for S04E06 "End of the Beginning" (directed by Paco Cabezas) – which means he's written the final words for the series finale.

Here's a look at Blackman's Instagram post signaling the bittersweet occasion (followed by a look at the most recent casting):

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Thoughts, S03 Bloopers & Who's Who

"I'm so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings' journey we began five years ago," Blackman said in a statement when the news was first announced that the series was returning for a fourth and final season. "But before we get to that conclusion, we've got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes." Megan Mullally (Will & Grace), Nick Offerman (The Last of Us), and David Cross (Mr. Show) have also joined the cast of the final season. Offerman and Mullally will star as Drs. Gene and Jean Thibedeau – "a married pair of community college professors from New Mexico who wear sensible footwear and suffer from the most extreme case of deja vu this timeline has ever seen." Cross' Sy Grossman is "an upstanding, shy business owner and family man desperate to reconnect with his estranged daughter, who will stop at nothing to get her back." All three characters are original to the streaming series.

Netflix's The Umbrella Academy Season 3 stars Tom Hopper as Luther aka Spaceboy aka Number One, David Castañeda as Diego aka The Kraken aka Number Two, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison aka The Rumor aka Number Three, Robert Sheehan as Klaus aka The Séance aka Number Four, Aidan Gallagher as Five aka The Boy, Justin H. Min as Ben aka The Horror aka Number Six/Ben aka Sparrow Number 2, Elliot Page as Viktor aka The White Violin aka Number Seven, Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves, and Ritu Arya as Lila. And speaking of the Sparrow Academy, we also have Justin Cornwell as Marcus aka Number One, Britne Oldford as Fei aka Number Three, Jake Epstein as Alphonso aka Number Four, Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane aka Number Five, Cazzie David as Jayme aka Number Six, and Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube as Christopher aka Number Seven. In addition, Javon Walton (Euphoria, Utopia) has joined the cast in an undisclosed role. And (of course) Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves.

Created for television by showrunner Steve Blackman, the series is executive produced by Blackman, director Jeff F. King, Keith Goldberg, Mike Richardson & Jeremy Webb (S03E01), with Way & Bá as co-executive producers and Steve Wakefield producing (301-307). UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces for Netflix.