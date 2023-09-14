Posted in: AMC, Preview, Trailer, TV, Walking Dead | Tagged: amc, Daryl Dixon, preview, The Walking Dead, trailer

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S01E01 "L'âme Perdue" Released For Free

With the second chapter hitting this weekend, here's the series premiere of AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, S01E01: "L'âme Perdue."

Though AMC's original franchise series wrapped up its run a while back, the TWD Universe is doing pretty damn well for itself, thank you very much. We have Fear the Walking Dead looking to end on a strong note, and the first season of The Walking Dead: Dead City (with Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan) exploded off of our screens in a number of impressive ways. Now, we're one episode into the Norman Reedus-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, and it looks like we're about to go three-for-three (fingers crossed). But if you didn't get a chance to check out S01E01 "L'âme Perdue" (directed by Daniel Percival and written by David Zabel), no worries. That's because AMC Networks was kind enough to release it for free on YouTube – and we have that (and a whole lot more) waiting for you below…

Here's a look at the series premiere of the TWD spinoff series, followed by a look at what's ahead with this weekend's second chapter and a look back at what we know about the series so far:

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S01E02: "Alouette" Preview

In S01E02: "Alouette" (directed by Daniel Percival and written by David Zabel & Jason Richman), Daryl, Isabelle (Clémence Poésy), Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi), and Sylvie (Laika Blanc-Francard) hit the road and head north – but it's not long before trouble finds them. Meanwhile, it also looks like we're getting some serious backstory on Isabelle and what went down when the world collapsed from her perspective – while Laurent looks to find his place in the group. Oh, and there's the matter of Romain Levi's Codron looking for revenge and The Cause wanting some answers from the person who did some serious damage to their boat. In both instances – guess who that would be? That's where things stand heading into this weekend's episode of AMC & AMC+'s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – here's a look at the preview images that were released:

AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Preview

With the next new episode of AMC & AMC+'s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon hitting on September 17th, we have a rundown on what we've seen of the series ahead of its debut – kicking off with a look back at the official trailer:

In the middle of watching the Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City, we found ourselves suddenly getting a look at Daryl (Reedus) entering Paris via a boat ride along the Seine. The two things most striking about the teaser are that it's the first one that showed a more settled Daryl instead of him suffering and that the Eiffel Tower has definitely seen better days:

In the clip that was released during the previous weekend, things were not going too well for Daryl when it came to what appeared to be his extended "visit" to France. Beginning with a look at some castle ruins, the focus shifted to a look at Daryl strapped to a bed and clearly in some kind of altered state. We're going to assume he was drugged – especially when that blazing-hot poker makes its way onto Daryl's skin. Was it for his own good – or was Daryl being branded as part of something "bigger"? Let me just say that when you throw surgical tools and nuns into the mix, there are about a hundred different ways this could go – here's a look:

In AMC & AMC+'s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan. Joining Reedus & McBride in the cast are Clémence Poésy as Isabelle, Adam Nagaitis as Quinn, Anne Charrier as Genet, Eriq Ebouaney as Fallou, Laika Blanc-Francard as Sylvie, Romain Levi as Codron, and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent. Now, here's a look back at more teasers & first look at the spinoff series:

With TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner David Zabel, Reedus, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, and Daniel Percival executive producing, here's a look back at the previously-released teaser for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon as well as a look behind the scenes at the production and more:

In the following behind-the-scenes featurette, the cast & series creators discuss what fans can expect from the spinoff series and how it opens the doors to another perspective on "The Walking Dead" universe:

