The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S01E01 Review: A TWD French Revolution

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is off to a "magnifique" start, continuing to expand the TWD universe in some very bold & creative ways.

When it comes to the immediate future of "The Walking Dead" Universe, we're looking at the three upcoming spinoffs in terms of "Grindhouse, Global & Grandiose." Earlier this year, Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) & Lauren Cohan (Maggie Rhee) brought the "grindhouse"/Urban thriller vibe with The Walking Dead: Dead City. And next year, Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes) & Danai Gurira (Michonne) will bring "grandiose" into play when years of CRM build-up lead us to The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. That leaves us with the "global" – with AMC's Norman Reedus-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S01E01 "L'ame Perdue" (directed by Daniel Percival and written by David Zabel). And in case you have any doubts? The spinoff series wastes little time carving out its own place in the TWD universe without ever sacrificing the important aspects of the original series that have made the franchise so successful for so long. As far as our "standard requirements" for a series or season-opener, "Daryl Dixon" gets high marks across the board: just enough backstory to set up the premise, an introduction to a cast that we very quickly learn to care about (or loathe in the right ways), and enough season-long storyline threads to leave us wanting more. With that in mind, we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down an image spoiler buffer before our deep dive into "L'ame Perdue."

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S01E01 "L'ame Perdue" Thoughts

"I went out looking for something, and I… all I found was trouble." First off, after 11 seasons of the franchise series, it should come as no surprise that Reedus is an amazingly impressive physical (especially facial) actor. But if you need further proof, look no further than the opening to the series – where Reedus presents Daryl's growing clarity that he might have drifted a bit further from home than he expected without uttering a word. But when he does utter some words, Reedus delivers just enough to get fans speculating over what that "something" is and what exactly that "trouble" was.

Also, serious props to the Director of Photography and the team responsible for tracking Daryl's unexpected "walking tour" of France – not only is AMC Networks getting its money's worth, but it does a nice job of really hitting viewers with the reality check that they're facing a "new universe" just like Daryl is about to.

Okay, so here's the big question about the "burner" walkers. Are they a "side effect" from French scientists searching for a cure, or a weaponized version of walker? If it's the latter, we're thinking it's the bid bad that Daryl's going to have to confront – which raises another question. Are they running solo – or does CRM have global connections?

And Robert DeNiro thought the French were rude to him… ouch!

Oh, yeah – the references to Rick and visuals of Judith (Cailey Fleming) and Carol (Melissa McBride) should be enough to keep the diehards happy (at least, for a little while). The contrasting scenes of Isabelle (Clémence Poésy) doing what needs to be done to stop Daryl's infection with the nuns going through their training was an especially nice & twisted touch.

So, exactly how many other types of walkers will Daryl be facing, Isabelle? Uh-oh…

"A bunch of bad decisions." And the mystery behind Daryl's recent backstory deepens… was this a result of Daryl searching for Rick and Michonne?

Daryl's scars tell so many stories…

Poésy's Isabelle already feels like a character we've known for some time – and that says a lot about what Poésy is already bringing to the series from a talent standpoint. Not even thirty minutes in and with no serious action scenes yet, Isabelle quietly comes across as a true "warrior nun." Normally, a group named the "Union of Hope" would sound ominous and cultish – but Poésy presents it to the viewers as something promising – that could be the exact thing that Daryl needs in his life. And that "scars" conversation was heart-crushingly strong – Poésy and Reedus are already demonstrating a great vibe together.

Okay – that moment when Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi) begins mirroring what Daryl's doing from across the courtyard was a nice playful & meaningful touch – props to all involved for that because it was a nice way to introduce Laurent into the narrative in a very "little brother/big brother" way.

From 67 million to less than 200,000 people left in France "After the Fall"? Wow… sobering math.

Okay… maybe there really is something to Laurent after all. Aside from the fact that he comes across four times his actual age, it's how eerily accurate his intuitive stomach has proven to be and that "happy ending" deja vu moment that has us believing that there might just be more going on with that kid that we first thought.

And then there's Romain Levi's very intense Codron. And it becomes lethally clear that Codron doesn't function in any "gray areas." You tell the truth, you get a reward. You lie? Well… let's just say that no one can accuse him of discriminating based on age…

"Dead priest in a closet and a creepy kid? No thanks." I know that this was an understandably serious & urgent scene, Reedus also got a laugh out of me because it sold that line as someone who's been down these roads too many times to not see the signs that nothing good is on the way when red flags like those start popping up.

"To be the new messiah. To lead the revival of humanity." Okay… so there's that. No pressure, Daryl. I mean, you would think he would at least pause to consider it considering he's helping himself to their inventory of weapons. But just in case Daryl needs more convincing? Isabelle hits him with that whole, "Oh, and there's a port around there that might get you home, too." A well-timed & useful coincidence – or is Isabelle doing what she needs to do for what she feels is the future of humanity?

Codron/Daryl – A Tale of Dead Brothers: Uh-oh… we have a shared backstory that doesn't bode well for Daryl now that Codron believes that it was Daryl who killed his brother and left him to turn. Three guesses as to who had to put him down? Serious props to Levi for demonstrating Codron's heartbroken rage.

Hmmm… not sure what to think about the Union of Hope keeping Laurent in the dark about his "greater purpose"…

Wow! No one messes with Laïka Blanc-Francard's Sister Sylvie when she has a knife in her hands… but don't get us started on how much we want to slap Laurent upside the back of his head for not being able to follow basic orders.

Wasn't expecting such an early "feeling out" between Daryl & Codron this early on – glad that was included as their "formal introduction." Based on the body count at the abbey and the probability that Codron is coming back with a lot more firepower, it looks like Daryl's mind has been made up for him already. A union literally forged in blood…

Okay, so we know that the "bad people" that Daryl references are the ones that put him on the boat – where "it didn't go well" (as we saw from the opening of the episode). And from the preview for the season, we learn that Daryl made it up to the coast of Maine (which means there should be some backstory coming). But the very end – where we learn that Daryl did some serious damage on a shady ship engaging in walker experimentations before being thrown overboard – leaves us with a slew of new questions. Are we looking at The Cause as a solo act – or a group with more global connections?

