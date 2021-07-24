The Walking Dead: "Exciting Stuff Happening" with Rick Grimes Film

Only a day or so after we covered TWD director, executive producer & effects mastermind Greg Nicotero offering a brief update on how things were going with the upcoming films built around Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes (and possibly others) returning for an epic big-screen adventure. Then at Saturday's Comic-Con@Home, Robert Kirkman had some thoughts to share that also confirmed that there' a lot going on behind the scenes and that they're as anxious to get intel out to fans as the fans are to eat it up. But his initial answer to being asked when TWD fans can expect the film didn't start off too promising but it gets much more (understandably) promising.

"Can't tell you. I could throw out a funny date. I know it's definitely going to be before 2032. I wish that there were more updates… there's a lot going on behind the scenes. It's entirely possible that they're- because like I say, we're pre-recording this- it's entirely possible that there is some details that are coming out around Comic-Con that I just don't know we're allowed to talk about yet," Kirkman explained.

"So I'm being a good boy and I'm not going to spoil anything. But I will say there's exciting stuff happening behind the scenes and I am as frustrated as you guys are that we have not been able to reveal everything to you and talk about it non-stop. But Andrew Lincoln is amazing. I miss seeing Andrew Lincoln running around as Rick Grimes. I can't wait until we're filming this thing and then this thing's coming out it's going to be awesome," he continued.

Kirman wrapped up his response by promising the fans that the wait and the time spent will be more than worth it. "You know everybody's working very hard to make this thing as good as it can be all. I will say we don't want a bad Rick Grimes movie, right? We want an amazing Rick Grimes movie and so everybody behind the scenes is making sure that when this comes out, it is worth the wait and it is actually the special character-building Rick Grimes journey that everybody wants it to be. And so we're not going to be rushing this thing out and we're going to make sure that it's perfect. So that is… that is what's going on behind the scenes and when it finally comes out when we're showing trailers and stuff, you'll see. You'll be like, 'Oh, that's exactly what we wanted! I'm so glad they waited!'," he concluded. Here's a look at Kirman's full Q&A panel from today, where he addresses the The Walking Dead films beginning at 11:30:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Robert Kirkman @ Home | Comic-Con@Home 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1YgOZBkEueE)

Speaking exclusively with Brandon Davis (ComicBook) heading into this weekend's Comic-Con@Home, Nicotero reassured fans that the film is "still alive"- in fact, he's read some of the script drafts. "I wish I knew, and I wish I could say [when it's happening]. I've read a variety of drafts of the scripts over the last few months. They're really making sure that they get it right." As for what viewers can expect when the film (or films) do arrive, Nicotero believes they should prepare for a story worthy of a feature film focus.

"I would always say 'The Walking Dead' makes hour-long movies every week," Nicotero explained. "I don't want to get comfortable and say, 'Oh yeah, you make a movie, you got more money [in the budget].' Because they're going to expect more because they have more money. But the amount of time that it takes to do … it's interesting. I've been on a lot of movies, and the pace is certainly different in terms of television, because of the fact that on television now we have 10 days to do an episode, or nine days to do an episode. Because of COVID … we only shoot 10-hour days. With a movie, you get to go home. So you don't get fatigued as much, because you know that you have 24 episodes."

