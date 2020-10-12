The Walking Dead showrunner and executive producer Angela Kang wasn't kidding when she was that there was too much to do still to think about the mourning the ending of The Walking Dead after 11 seasons- in 2022. Not only is the long-running AMC series getting a massive 24-episode final season, but Kang and the crew are putting together six, season 10 sequel/season 11 prequel episodes that will focus on what Maggie's (Lauren Cohan) been up to since she left, as well as on Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Carol (Melissa McBride), Daryl (Norman Reedus), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), and the team of Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Princess (Paola Lázaro), and we're assuming Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura).

So what are Walking Dead family members like Cohan, Reedus, and others up to right now? They're in Atlanta starting work on those very six episodes while we speak (for a possible early 2021 premiere)- and now we're getting a look at just how "happy" Reedus is to "be back at it." In his Instagram Stories, Reedus posted the image above of what looks to be his "Daryl feet" to show that he's sitting in a chair on set. He cleared up any confusion about being back to business- and loving it- in the following full post:

View this post on Instagram Happy to be back at it ❤️ A post shared by norman reedus (@bigbaldhead) on Oct 12, 2020 at 11:06am PDT

"We've got some great stuff for everybody that's on this panel," said Kang during a panel discussion at this year's New York Comic Con-Metaverse (where she was joined by Reedus, McBride, Morgan, Payton, and Lazaro). "We're really going to see an episode with Maggie when she comes back since we just got to see her for a little bit in the finale that just aired. We'll find out more about the group that is on the road-trip," she added, referring to Ezekiel, Princess, Eugene, and Yumiko. Kang also had a great tease for fans of 2016's "Here's Negan!" comic book story, saying during an NYCC-M live chat "fans will be happy soon." Fans of Lauren Ridloff's Connie may not be too happy, though: they'll have to wait until Season 11 to return. "At the time that we had to lock these episodes, her schedule was still up in the air," Kang explained. "We have an episode that should be really cool for people coming up afterward. We're working on that for her."

As for the production itself, Kang revealed that it took several months to get production back up and running to stay in accordance with COVID health and safety precautions. "Everybody will have masks and face shields and they've done the trailers differently," Kang explained. "There's sanitation stations everywhere. There's UV lights and air scrubbers and things on the stages. There's a former military infectious diseases specialist who's our health and safety supervisor." To that end, the creative team has had to weigh telling the stories they want with doing it in a manner that is safe. "We've had to think a lot about, 'How do we tell the story so they're satisfying and dive into characters and give a little bit of adventure, but being really creative about how many people we can have in a scene. How can we show things while keeping people a little bit distant wherever we can? It's forced us to really think outside of the box because we've really had a box around us in terms of how to do it safely," she said.