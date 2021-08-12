The Walking Dead Season 11 Teaser: Daryl Doesn't Want Negan's Advice

Last week brought viewers of AMC's The Walking Dead another teaser for the 11th and final season, as well as some additional casting news of note: Ian Anthony Dale (Hawaii Five-0) and Laurie Fortier (Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.) have joined the show. Dale's Tomi is a long-time member of a group recently discovered by our heroes. His existence continually impacts them in ways none of them could imagine- or avoid. As for Fortier's Agatha? Hmmm… no details were given. But as we said, that was last week. What does this week's reveal bring? How about a sneak preview from the season-opener?

Here's a look at Daryl (Norman Reedus) reminding Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) of his place in this group, with The Walking Dead returning to AMC on Sunday, August 22nd:

Here's a look at last week's teaser that elevates the tension even more as our survivors vow to fight for Alexandria for the sake of those who are with them and those they lost along the way- even if it costs them their lives :

Here's a look at the epic first trailer for the return of The Walking Dead that was released during Comic-Con@Home (make sure to stay through to the very end)- and if you think the Reapers look like a different and very dangerous group? That's because they are…

Now here's a look at The Walking Dead: The Final Season Trilogy, with Part One set for Sunday, August 22; Parts Two and Three are set to be unleashed in 2022:

Here's a look back at the episode titles for Season 11 Part 1: 1101 – "Acheron: Part I"; 1102 – "Acheron: Part II"; 1103 – "Hunted"; 1104 – "Rendition"; 1105 – "Out of the Ashes"; 1106 – "On the Inside"; 1107 – "Promises Broken"; and 1108 – "For Blood"- and the cover page for the season-opening script:

AMC also released four mini-teasers for the long-running series' final run, with "Survivor", "Outnumbered", "Guarded", and "Threatened" offering a greater sense of just how different our heroes' world is about to become:

Previously on "The Walking Dead," our survivors confronted past demons and combated new threats, with friendships and relationships suffering from the mounting collateral damage that is the apocalypse. Alexandria is severely compromised, left a former shell of the home it once was from the carnage and devastation left behind by the Whisperers.

Now all who live in Alexandria struggle to refortify it and feed its increasing number of residents, which include the survivors from the fall of the Kingdom and the burning of Hilltop; along with Maggie and her new group, the Wardens. Alexandria has more people than it can manage to feed and protect. Their situation is dire as tensions heat up over past events and self-preservation rises to the surface within the ravaged walls.

They must secure more food while they attempt to restore Alexandria before it collapses like countless other communities they have come across throughout the years. But where and how? More haggard and hungrier than ever before, they must dig deeper to find the effort and strength to safeguard the lives of their children, even if it means losing their own. Meanwhile, unbeknownst to those at Alexandria, Eugene, Ezekiel, Yumiko, and Princess are still being held captive by mysterious soldiers who are members of a larger and unforthcoming group.

