The White Lotus: Mike White Scouting Season 4 Locations "Soon" & More

HBO/HBO Max CEO Casey Bloys offered an update on how things were looking regarding the fourth season of Mike White's The White Lotus.

Back in February, HBO drama head Francesca Orsi shared that Mike White and the producers were getting ready to start scouting locations for the next season of The White Lotus and that there was a good chance that Season 4 would be set in Europe. Two months later, White offered some new clues to where in the world the series may be heading next. "For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the crashing waves of rocks vernacular, but there's always more room for more murders at the White Lotus hotels," he shared, though it was noted that a final decision hadn't been signed off on yet and that "everything is on the table for next season." Since then, it was announced that White would be heading off to Fiji for an upcoming season of Survivor, which left many wondering where that left pre-production on the fourth season.

Checking in with Variety to discuss today's Emmy Award nominations and to preview what's to come, HBO/HBO Max CEO Casey Bloys shared why he's not worried about White's reality show run being a distraction. "The great thing about Mike, one of the things I know about him, is whatever is going on in Fiji and 'Survivor,' I know that he's thinking about 'The White Lotus,'" Bloys shared. "Maybe he's even observing his fellow contestants and taking notes and getting ideas. So I'm not worried about any sort of delay. Mike always has the show in his head worked out, so I'm excited to talk to him when he's back about what he's what he's thinking."

Though he has "a sense of the ideas that he's playing with, Bloys noted that "the scouting process is really important" to White and that "they're going to be doing that soon." He added, "I don't know where it's going to end up. I know it has been reported, Europe in general. But so much could change. It really does depend on when he sees a location, what he thinks about it and how it works with the story he's trying to tell. So I just don't know until he actually goes and tours a lot of places, and what excites him and what speaks to him. He will go through that process, and we'll take his lead."

