The Witcher Bestiary: Netflix's Video Guide to Who the Wild Things Are

While viewers await production on Netflix's second season of Henry Cavill–Anya Chalotra–Freya Allan-starrer The Witcher to resume, the streaming service is doing its part to lure anyone who hasn't checked out the series yet (December 2019 might as well be ten years ago in streaming time) and offer something fun and informative to the faithful. What follows is your guide to the amazing monsters that populate Geralt's (Cavill) world, a complete bestiary of all creatures, great and small (and sometimes very, very deadly). Here's a look at what you'll need to know if you ever find yourself riding shotgun with Geralt and suddenly find yourself with your sword drawn. It would be nice to know if that's going to work, or just make it angry.

Netflix's The Witcher season 2 welcomes Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Fast and Furious 9) as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, and newcomer Mecia Simson as Francesca. Stephen Surjik (Netflix's The Umbrella Academy) has been tapped to direct the season's first two episodes, with Sarah O'Gorman (Cursed) directing the third and fourth episodes, Ed Bazalgette (The Last Kingdom) directing the 5th and 8th episodes, and Geeta Patel (Meet the Patels) will direct the 6th and 7th episodes.

"The reaction to season one of The Witcher set a high bar for adding new talent for the second season. Sophie Holland and her casting team have once again found the very best people to embody these characters, and in the hands of these accomplished directors, we're excited to see these new stories come to life." – Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, Showrunner/Executive Producer

The first season of Netflix's The Witcher also starred MyAnna Buring (Kill List) as Tissaia, Tom Canton (Good Karma Hospital) as Filavandrel, Lilly Cooper (Peterloo) as Murta, Jeremy Crawford (Titans) as Yarpin Zigrin, Eamon Farren (Twin Peaks) as Cahir, Mahesh Jadu (Marco Polo) as Vilgefortz, Terence Maynard (Cursed) as Artorius, Lars Mikkelson (House of Cards) as Stregobor, Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla Vigo, Royce Pierreson (Judy) as Istredd, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Hunter Street) as Dara, Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) as Triss Merigold, and Therica Wilson Read (Young Wallender) as Sabrina.