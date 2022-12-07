The X-Files: David Duchovny Says Mulder Isn't Flying Solo Anytime Soon

It's hard to imagine The X-Files without creator Chris Carter and stars David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson, who play FBI agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully. Fox and Carter have tried in seasons eight and nine when Duchovny "left" the show and his appearances were in a far more limited capacity. Even when Anderson was more in a reduced role in favor of newer cast members Robert Patrick and Annabeth Gish, the move didn't exactly warm as well with fans to save the series from plummeting ratings. Following the end of the series' original run in 2002, Fox was able to convince all the major players involved back for a limited series revival in 2016 that saw Duchovny and Anderson back into their principal roles to fit their busy schedules for a season 10. Season 11, which premiered in 2018, was largely maligned, with Anderson publicly distancing herself before the finale, leaving doubt if she'll ever come back. While promoting his latest graphic novel Kepler, Duchovny was asked if the series could see a season 12 even if Anderson's Scully isn't involved.

"I don't know. I've never really considered that. For me, it was always there's no show unless it's Chris and Gillian, so I don't know," Duchovny said. "Again, I don't want to have to think about that because it's not something that I necessarily need in my life… to go do that. I think at this point, I mean, there might be another iteration of the actual show without either of us. I'm not sure. Or there could be a cartoon. There are many ways to go about it. But personally, for me, 'The X-Files' that I'm involved in consists of Chris Carter, myself, and Gillian, so I haven't spent time trying to think about a different version of that, and I don't know that I will."

The bulk of the fans out there probably just said, "Good answer." The revival also saw returns of fan favorites of Skinner (Mitch Pileggi), Cigarette Smoking Man (William B Davis), and Reyes (Gish) while also introducing new characters. For more on Kepler, which is available for preorder on Amazon, you can check out the complete interview here.