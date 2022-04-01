X-Files: Gillian Anderson on What She Would Need to Consider Return

If you're award-winning actor & producer Gillian Anderson (The Crown, Sex Education), then from a career standpoint you're having a pretty good week. That's because you and your production company Fiddlehead Productions would've just signed a two-year, first-look television deal with Netflix. So with the impressive body of work that Anderson has compiled, it only makes sense that we would be covering her thoughts on… yup, you guessed it… The X-Files. Having originally played the role of FBI Agent Dr. Dana Scully opposite David Duchovny's FBI Agent Fox Mulder on the FOX series from 1993 to 2002, Anderson would go on to reprise the role for two films and additional seasons in 2016 and 2018. While speaking with Variety as a recipient of its Icon Award at CannesSeries, Anderson addressed whether a Scully return was in her future or not. Well, let's just say that folks shouldn't be getting their hopes up any time soon, though Anderson does offer what it would take "to even begin to have that conversation" for a return of any type. "It just feels like such an old idea. I've done it, I did it for so many years, and it also ended on such an unfortunate note," Anderson explains, in reference to the reveal that Scully was pregnant. "In order to even begin to have that conversation [about another season] there would need to be a whole new set of writers and the baton would need to be handed on for it to feel like it was new and progressive. So yeah, it's very much in the past."

"Netflix has been an inspiring and supportive home for much of my recent acting work so I am excited to partner with them for the television projects I am currently developing," Anderson said when news of her first-look television deal with the streaming service was first revealed. "We have a shared passion for progressive, compelling, and engaging stories and I'm thrilled to announce our collaboration." Anne Mensah, VP of U.K. series at Netflix, added, "We feel very privileged to be working closely with Gillian on new projects. Her success at Netflix – from 'Sex Education' to her singular portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in 'The Crown' – is second to none and we look forward to launching shows with her as an actress and executive producer."