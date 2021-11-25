This Is Us Season 6 Official Trailer Will Hit Your Emotions Hard

In the sixth & final season of NBC's This Is Us, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), Rebecca (Mandy Moore), Randall (Sterling K. Brown), Kate (Chrissy Metz), Kevin (Justin Hartley), Beth (Susan Kelechi), and Toby (Chris Sullivan) offer their faithful fans a reminder that while their on-screen stories may be coming to an end? The memories last forever, and to say they drive that point home with an emotional sledgehammer in the form of a trailer would be an understatement. The trailer comes a day after reports surfaced the seven along with Jon Huertas received pay raises heading into the show's final run, with series creator Dan Fogelman backing their request. Based on Deadline Hollywood's reporting, 20th TV and NBC agreed to a $2 million cash bonus for each of the seven original cast members and a $1 million bonus for fellow series regular Huertas (who began as recurring in Season 1 before being promoted to a series regular in the second season). Representatives from the network or the studio did not comment on DH's reporting.

Now here's your look at how the emotional journey ends and at the memories that will last lifetimes, as the final season of NBC's This Is Us premieres on Tuesday, January 4, at 9 pm ET/8 pm CT:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: NBC's This Is Us | Season 6: The Final Chapter | Official Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9DXxRULFrDk)

Everyone has a family. And every family has a story. "This Is Us" chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their kids (the big three), Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) searching for love and fulfillment in the present day along with Toby (Chris Sullivan) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson). This grounded, life-affirming dramedy reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share with each other can transcend time, distance and even death.