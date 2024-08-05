Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: anthony hopkins, exclusive, interview, Marco Kreuzpaintner, peacock, Pepe Barroso, Robert Rodat, roland emmerich, those about to die

Those About to Die Star Pepe Barroso on Living His Ancient Rome Dreams

Pepe Barroso (Gran Turismo) spoke with Bleeding Cool about the Peacock historical drama "Those About to Die," Ancient Rome, and much more.

One of the most romanticized aspects of Ancient Rome is its games from gladiators, charioteers, and bloody combat. Its most famous location is the Flavian Amphitheater, aka the Roman Collesium. For Pepe Barroso, it's a dream come true to immerse himself in the period. The actor has become a crossover success as a Latin superstar with roles on Netflix's 45 rpm and High Seas, Cerca de ti (2022), and Sony's Gran Turismo (2023). Barroso spoke to Bleeding Cool about his latest TV series, Those About to Die, his affinity for Ancient Greece and Ancient Rome, efficiency on set, co-stars, and more. Based on work by Daniel P. Mannix of the same name, the Peacock series was adapted to TV by Robert Rodat and directed by Roland Emmerich and Marco Kreuzpaintner. Barroso plays Fonsoa, a horse farmer who comes to Rome with his siblings Elia ( Gonçalo Almeida) and Andria (Eneko Sagardoy), hoping to sell their stallions.

Pepe Barroso on Immersing Himself to Ancient Rome in 'Those About to Die'

Bleeding Cool: What intrigued you about 'Those About to Die?'

It's curious because, in my personal life, I'm passionately reading about Ancient Greece, Ancient Rome, and the birth of modern civilization. I never thought I would be part of a project set during those times. It was interesting and enjoyable, and in the end, you got to work with many knowledgeable people on set about it. It was cool to dive into it for that amount of time.

How did you prepare for your role? Did you read the Daniel Mannix book?

I read it as I was telling you; I constantly read in English and mostly in Spanish. There's a great Spanish historian and writer, and he makes you feel involved in this world particularly. As soon as you start reading, it's incredible. I already had a decent overall knowledge of those times in Ancient Rome. There were plenty of surprising things I didn't know, like how the factions worked, how they controlled the Circus Maximus, how it was privatized, and where the Flavian amphitheater was public. There are certain things I didn't know, which were interesting to learn.

What challenges did you run into during filming?

There were a lot of challenges, obviously the timing of the battles and the early wake-up call. When it came to filming, everything was so set up well. All the exteriors and interiors were unbelievable, and it helped me a lot to get involved in that world. The bigger challenges were mostly the surroundings of the set. Coming and going back and forth, different times, waiting for your scenes and queues during filming, everything was up to point. It was enjoyable, and it's my second chance to work on an international project. What I've been able to differentiate is everyone has their work, and the preparation is done so precisely and so well that when they get to set, it's like, "Let's just enjoy, guys!" What we brought these few months was brilliant to see. What the other characters brought was great.

How do you break down your dynamic with Gonçalo Almeida and Eneko Sagardoy, who play your siblings, Elia and Andria?

It's curious because when I got to casting, they talked about three brothers who grew up in the countryside surrounded by horses. I know you can probably see [shows farmland], but this is why I spend most of the time in the countryside surrounded by horses. [Like Fonsoa], I also have two younger brothers, and I was like, "Hold on, is this a joke?" It's funny because I'm observant and analytical. I like to know people well, and I know my brothers quite well. As soon as I met on-screen brothers Eneko and Gonçalo, I came from a three-brother environment and certain personalities were going to the order you were born. That was interesting to see because, in the end, as soon as we all met each other, we fell into our roles, and it was quite nice. I hope you guys can see it off-screen.

How do you compare the role of Fonsoa to what you've done in the past? Is there anything he allowed you wouldn't normally do in your other roles?

[Fonsoa] had this thing when he got into Rome, he got himself lost in the attractions of Rome, which influenced him to the point that he would not directly betray his family, but he would put his self-interest before the common. It was betraying the way I was seeing things. The previous characters I played before, most of them came from good intentions.

How do you break down the set with directors Roland and Marco ran; and what can you say of Robert's writing?

It was hard sometimes because of the strikes, but it was amazing how they all worked together. You could see how the world was on the same page, and when there was a slack time when they weren't, they got together again and trusted the process, letting the actors and the rest of the team work on those sets. It was incredible because I never had the chance to work on such an evolved CGI project. I've seen a 180-degree screen, for example, but I've never seen it in this way. It was crazy because we thought at the beginning we would have to jump into sets with a green screen in the back. It was incredible to see how everything was already portrayed behind you. It was meticulous and incredible because it's like running around in Ancient Rome.

Those About to Die, which also stars Iwan Rheon, Sara Martins, Tom Hughes, Jojo Macari, Moe Hashim, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Rupert Penry-Jones, Gabriella Pession, Dimitri Leonidas, Emilio Sakraya, David Wurawa, Lara Wolf, Romana Maggiora Vergano, Angeliqa Devi, and Anthony Hopkins is available to stream on Peacock.

