Those About to Die: Peacock Images Spotlight Epic Roman Empire Series

Hitting Peacock on July 18th, here are preview images for Director/EP Roland Emmerich's Anthony Hopkins-starring series Those About to Die.

It was back in April – during the second night of WWE WrestleMania – when Peacock introduced us to the world of director and executive producer Roland Emmerich's (The Day After Tomorrow, Independence Day) Anthony Hopkins-starring series Those About to Die. Set during the days of Ancient Rome and spotlighting the blood, sport &spectacle of gladiator battles, the 10-episode series stars Anthony Hopkins, Iwan Rheon, Sara Martins, Tom Hughes, Jojo Macari, Moe Hashim, Johannes Haukur Johannesson, Rupert Penry-Jones, Gabriella Pession, Dimitri Leonidas, Emilio Sakraya, David Wurawa, Pepe Barroso, Gonçalo Almeida, Eneko Sagardoy, and Romana Maggiora Vergano. You can check out the previously-released teaser above – and here's a look at new preview images that were released earlier today and the overview for Those About to Die – debuting all episodes on Peacock on Thursday, July 18th:

THOSE ABOUT TO DIE is an epic drama set in the corrupt world of the spectacle-driven gladiatorial competition, exploring a side of ancient Rome never before told — the dirty business of entertaining the masses, giving the mob what they want most…blood and sport. The series introduces an ensemble of characters from all corners of the Roman Empire who collide at the explosive intersection of sports, politics, and dynasties.

"I have always been fascinated by the history of the Roman Empire. So much still seems relevant for our society today – from the entanglement of politics and sports to the disciplines of the competitions, which haven't changed much either over the last 2000 years. The most electrifying spectacles for the masses still involve two men in an arena, beating each other up, and the chariots of today are called race cars whose drivers still crash and often pay with their lives," Emmerich shared about the project.

Emmerich continued, "When my partners Gianni Nunnari and Harald Kloser put Daniel Mannix's 'Those About to Die' on my reading list, I was immediately hooked. My goal was to create a show that explores a side of Rome never told before – the dirty business of entertaining the masses, giving the mob what they want most…blood and sport. Let the games begin."

Peacock's Those About to Die sees Roland Emmerich, Harald Kloser, Gianni Nunnari, Stuart Ford, Lourdes Diaz, Miguel A. Palos Jr., Marco Kreuzpaintner, Robert Rodat, Herbert G. Kloiber, Martin Moszkowicz, Oliver Berben, Jonas Bauer, Charles Holland, and Namit Malhotra serving as executive producers. Emmerich, Kloser, and Nunnari developed the show and brought it to AGC Studios. Directors for the series include Emmerich (Ep 101, 102, 103, 109, 110) and Kreuzpaintner (Ep 104, 105, 106, 107, 108), with Rodat on board as writer (Ep 101, 102, 103, 109, 110). Stemming from AGC Studios, the series is produced by Centropolis Entertainment, Hollywood Gang Productions, and Street Entertainment.

