Time Bandits: Clement, Morris, Waititi Series Gets Official Trailer

Check out the official Apple TV+ trailer for Jemaine Clement, Iain Morris, and Taika Waititi's Time Bandits, arriving on July 24th.

Normally, the idea of someone – pretty much anyone – putting their hands on our beloved Time Bandits would make the hair on the backs of our necks start looking for the pitchforks and flaming torches. But when it stems from Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Conchords), Iain Morris (The Inbetweeners), and Taika Waititi (Reservation Dogs), how could we not get excited? With a two-episode premiere set to hit Apple TV+ on July 24th, Time Bandits is an unpredictable journey through time and space with a ragtag group of thieves and their newest recruit: an 11-year-old history buff named Kevin. Together, they set out on a thrilling quest to save the boy's parents — and the world.

Along with special guest appearances from Waititi and Clement, the live-action streaming series also stars Lisa Kudrow (The Comeback), Kal-El Tuck (Unseeing Evil), Tadhg Murphy (Conversations With Friends), Roger Jean Nsengiyumva (You Don't Know Me), Rune Temte (Eddie the Eagle), Charlyne Yi (Knocked Up), Rachel House (Heartbreak High), Kiera Thompson (Martyrs Lane), James Dryden (Ready Player One), Felicity Ward (The Office Australia), Francesca Mills (Harlots), and Imaan Hadchiti (Thor: Love and Thunder). Now, here's a look at a trio of preview images from the upcoming series, followed by the official overview and key art poster:

Guided by Lisa Kudrow, the eccentric crew of bandits embark on epic adventures while evil forces threaten their conquests, and life as they know it. As the group transports through time and space, the gang stumbles upon fascinating worlds of the distant past while seeking out treasure, depending on Kevin to shed light on each situation. The "Time Bandits" witness the creation of Stonehenge, see the Trojan Horse in action, escape dinosaurs in the prehistoric ages, wreak havoc during medieval times, experience the Ice Age, ancient civilizations and the Harlem Renaissance, and much more along the way.

Apple TV+'s Time Bandits is produced for Apple TV+ by Paramount Television Studios, Anonymous Content's AC Studios and MRC. Jemaine Clement, Iain Morris, and Taika Waititi executive produce, write, and direct select episodes, with Clement and Morris serving as co-showrunners. Garrett Basch and Tim Coddington also executive produce along with Jane Stanton, who executive produces for Handmade Films. The streaming series will premiere its first two episodes on Wednesday, July 24th – wrapping up its run of two episodes/week on August 21st.

