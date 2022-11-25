Titans Season 4 Episode 6 Images: Things Are About to Get Bloodier

So it's five episodes down with the fourth season of HBO Max's DC's Titans, and it's looking like next week's episode is going to be a doozy. How do we know? Because with a title like "Brother Blood," it's pretty safe to say that things are going to get… bloody? Now before we go any further, we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign because we're about to jump into a few things that happened this week. And when I say we're going to jump into it, we mean right after the spoiler buffer image below…

Considering Sebastian (Joseph Morgan) is now in the hands of Bennett (Franka Potente) and a cult that likes calling him by his other name (see the episode title). What makes it more heartbreaking? He turned himself over to save Kory (Anna Diop) and Rachel (Teagan Croft) from Bennett. So with that in mind, we have a look at what's still to come with some very closely-guarded preview images for next week's chapter.

A Preview of HBO Max's Titans, S04E06 "Brother Blood"

For a look at what's to come with next week's episode of HBO Max's Titans, S04E06 "Brother Blood" (written by Richard Hatem), we have new preview images for all of you to speculate over as well as a look back at the most recently-released trailer for the season. Following that, we have the rundown of the season's episodes, followed by a recently-released featurette focusing on the magic side of the season:

And just in case you need a refresher on what's to come this season, here's a look back at the season episode titles rundown that was released last month:

In the following featurette, the cast and creative team behind the streaming series discuss the powerful magic that Mother Mayhem (Franka Potente) and Jinx (Lisa Ambalavanar) are bringing to their world this season:

As the first part inches ever so closer to its end, here's a look back at the original official trailer for the fourth season of HBO Max's DC's Titans: