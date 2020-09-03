Tony Khan Says AEW Has No Plans to Work with Anyone Else from NWA

AEW President Tony Khan hosted a media conference call ahead of Saturday's All Out PPV. A veritable feeding frenzy where the creatures feeding were the quasi-journalists of the wrestling media landscape, and the food being fed on was the meaty and delicious ingredients for dozens of clickbait articles. On the call, Khan was asked about AEW's relationship with the NWA, with NWA Women's Champion Thunder Rosa wrestling on Dynamite last night and set to face AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida at All Out. However, it doesn't look like AEW has any plans to work with NWA beyond that.

"The working relationship between us is the extent of the good personal relationship between Billy Corgan and me," Khan explained. "I've had a good relationship with Billy for years, long before I got into the wrestling business. Frankly, I'm good friends with Chris Nowinski. I really believe in Chris's work. And I think, you know, the Concussion Legacy Foundation does great work. Chris has come in at my request and spoken to all the AEW talent. And we have a good relationship with the Concussion Legacy Foundation. And Chris is my good friend, and he introduced me to Billy years ago, and I went to one of Billy's concerts. He's a very nice guy, and I have a lot of respect for Billy as a musician."

Khan said that he wishes Billy Corgan and the NWA the best, but there are no plans for more collaboration with AEW.

"The NWA's got great history," he said. "They aren't really operating right now. I think we're very, very different companies in a very different place. And I think the NWA, which sounds like they're gonna get back to running and I wish Billy the best of the stuff he's doing. And I thought this would be a good opportunity for them and for us because Thunder Rosa is great. And I thought she would be a great challenger for Shida. So it's one of those situations where I thought it would make sense for both sides, which is why I proposed it. And he agreed. And that's why we're doing it."

However, in the event Thunder Rosa wins her match against Shida at All Out and becomes the AEW Women's Champion, it would be a different story.

"You know, I've asked Billy about this," Khan continued. "I'm not sure what the future would hold for it. But obviously, if Thunder Rosa wins the title, there could be a lot more. And Thunder Rosa and Shida are going to be one of the great matches on the card. I think Thunder Rosa, her first match on Dynamite, was a hit last night, and I'm really excited for the match. And so Billy and I have got a good relationship. If Thunder Rosa wins the title, you could see obviously a lot more stuff between us. But I don't have any plans to use anybody else from the NWA, although some of our star wrestlers have been there, you know, with Eddie Kingston and Ricky Starks and Colt Cabana. So it's a good question. But besides Thunder Rosa, we're not really talking about using anybody else from there, but again, Thunder Rosa, by, you know, the weekend could be our champion. And it's quite possible. So I would stay tuned on that."