Trevor Noah Expected to Announce The Daily Show Departure (UPDATE)

UPDATE: Here's a look at Trevor Noah speaking with The Daily Show audience, confirming his departure (followed by our original reporting):

Though no official confirmation has come from either the late-night host's representatives or Comedy Central, reports are that Trevor Noah will be departing The Daily Show after seven seasons. Taking over hosting duties from Jon Stewart back in 2015, Noah would go on to tap into a younger generation of viewers who looked beyond network & 24-hour news channels for their information. And though he had more than made the show at his time prior to COVID-19, the global pandemic would be a time when Noah and his team would truly define themselves as one of the very few news sources still actively broadcasting on a regular basis. Sources speaking with Variety report that Noah notified the studio audience during tonight's The Daily Show taping, though it's still unclear when Noah's final show would be or if an active search for a new host is already underway. What's also unclear is if Comedy Central will look in-house for a permanent replacement (Desi Lydic, Roy Wood Jr., Ronny Chieng, Michael Costa, Dulcé Sloan, and Jordan Klepper, for example) or look for a new host that would bring in their own writing/creative team.

"I will say the first two years were horrible — and it was horrible because I had taken over one of America's most beloved institutions," Noah revealed during a 2020 interview with Variety, where he discussed how difficult it was transitioning into the hosting gig post-Stewart. "And even though Jon Stewart had passed over the reins to me, it was essentially a year of people telling me I shouldn't be doing the job and I was unworthy of being in that seat. And I continued to believe that. You step into this new role, and you're doing a new job, and most of the first year was just trying to stay afloat, just trying not to get canceled, and trying to find my footing. And the analogy I use is trying to learn how to fly a plane while the plane is flying. That's what it felt like every single day."