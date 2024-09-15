Posted in: HBO, TV | Tagged: night country, true detective

True Detective Season 5: "A Lot of Connections" with "Night Country"

True Detective Showrunner/EP Issa López offered a quick update/tease for Season 5 and if it will connect with "Night Country."

Thankfully, the 76th Emmy Awards are continuing the long-running awards ceremony's tradition of being a great source for previews and teases of what's to come. For this go-around, we're shining a spotlight on Showrunner Issa López's Emmy-nominated Jodie Foster and Kali Reis-starring True Detective: Night Country. As was confirmed earlier this year, the fifth season of the hit HBO anthology series will not be a direct continuation of "Night Country" (Foster and Reis won't be returning), but López noted that there will be some threads and connections – similar to how "Night Country" connected to the first season. On Sunday night, López' offered an update heading into the awards show – noting that she's looking for the franchise to continue breaking barriers. From there, López addressed the importance of having diverse creative minds telling all kinds of stories before ending with a brief tease for the fifth season: "different characters, different placement, a lot of connections with NC, 'Night Country.'"

Here's a look at what López had to share on the red carpet ahead of tonight's Emmy Awards:

HBO's True Detective: Night Country – An Overview

In this season of HBO's crime anthology series, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) & Evangeline Navarro (Reis) look to solve the case of eight men operating the Tsalal Arctic Research Station who vanished without a trace when the long winter night fell in Ennis, Alaska. In doing so, the pair will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves and dig into the haunting truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

Joining Jodie Foster and Kali Reis for "Night Country" were Finn Bennett, Fiona Shaw, Christopher Eccleston, Isabella Star LaBlanc, and John Hawkes. In addition, Anna Lambe, Aka Niviâna, June Thiele, Diane Benson, and Joel D. Montgrand guest-starred.

López writes, directs & serves as showrunner, with Alan Page Arriaga (Shining Girls) joining the writing team. Executive producers include López, Page Arriaga, Foster, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak for Pastel, Mari Jo Winkler, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Cary Joji Fukunaga & Nic Pizzolatto, along with Anonymous Content. "We are tremendously excited to return to the 'True Detective' franchise and to be working with the multi-talented Issa López, whose singular vision for her 'Night Country' installment will be beautifully realized with Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in the starring roles," said Orsi when news of the series order was first announced.

