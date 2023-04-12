True Detective: Night Country Releases Chilling Official Teaser Hitting screens later this year, here's the official teaser for HBO's Jodie Foster & Kali Reis-starring True Detective: Night Country.

If you've been waiting to see more of Issa López (Tigers Are Not Afraid / Vuelven) & Barry Jenkins' (The Underground Railroad) True Detective: Night Country, then today's rollout of Warner Bros. Discovery's new MAX streaming service was the day you were waiting for. With the highly-anticipated series having just wrapped filming, we have our first extended look at what's to come – and spoiler? It looks great… getting serious The Thing vibes just from the tension standpoint.

In the upcoming season of HBO's crime anthology series, Detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) & Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) look to solve the case of six men operating the Tsalal Arctic Research Station who vanished without a trace when the long winter night fell in Ennis, Alaska. In doing so, the pair will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves and dig into the haunting truths that lie buried under the eternal ice. Now, here's a look at the first official extended teaser for HBO's True Detective: Night Country, set to hit screens later this year:

And here's a preview from the first episode's script that was released back in November 2022 to confirm that filming was officially underway:

López is set to write & direct, with Alan Page Arriaga (Shining Girls) joining the writing team. Executive producers include López, Page Arriaga, Foster, Jenkins, Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak for Pastel, Mari Jo Winkler, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Cary Joji Fukunaga & Nic Pizzolatto, along with Anonymous Content. "We are tremendously excited to return to the 'True Detective' franchise and to be working with the multi-talented Issa López, whose singular vision for her 'Night Country' installment will be beautifully realized with Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in the starring roles," said Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming, when news of the series order was first announced.