Trump Addressing Iran Strike at 10PM ET; ABC, NBC, CBS Live Coverage

POTUS Donald Trump will address the U.S. military's bombing strikes in Iran with the nation at 10 pm ET, as ABC, CBS, and NBC go live online.

As of tonight, the conversation has shifted from whether or not the United States should join Israel in a bombing attack on Iran to what the repercussions will be. On Saturday night, POTUS Donald Trump announced via his social media that the U.S. had bombed a number of nuclear sites in Iran. The direct military attack comes after a week of escalating fighting between Iran and Israel that began in earnest on June 13th.

"We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter," Trump posted on social media only a few minutes before 8 pm ET hit.

While Israel was apparently able to launch a number of attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities, military experts have noted that Fordo and its reported large supply of enriched uranium and advanced centrifuges would be difficult for the Israeli military to reach because of its reported location within a mountain. In terms of what the U.S. could offer, the GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) was listed as the "bunker buster" weapon that would be able to penetrate the facility.

Shortly after, the news went out that Trump would address the nation at 10 pm ET, hopefully with more details and a plan for how the U.S. will handle any potential retaliation. Before that happens, here's a look at ABC News, NBC News, and CBS News, and their respective coverage of the U.S. military strike.

