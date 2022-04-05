Walker Season 2 "Family War" Teaser; S02E13 & S02E14 Previews

So the last time we checked in with how things were going with the Jared Padalecki-starring Walker, we were covering "good news" and "bad news" territory. On the "good news" side, the series not only has a prequel spinoff in production but was also given a green light for a third go-around. But on the "bad news" side, fans are quite sure yet how that third season might look considering how the feud between the Walkers and Davidsons has taken an ugly turn. So ugly, in fact, that the storyline has even gotten its own teaser preview from The CW- as you're about to see.

Now here's a look at the newest teaser for The CW's Walker, offering an overview of the "Family War" that's been waged… and doesn't look to be settling down any time soon:

Now here's a look at the preview images and overview for S02E13 "One Good Thing" (directed by Ben Hernandez Bray and written by Bret VandenBos & Brandon Willer) followed by a look at S02E14 "No Such Thing As Fair Play" (directed by Jensen Ackles and written by Katherine Alyse):

Walker Season 2 Episode 13 "One Good Thing": NO GOOD VERY BAD DAY – While Geri (Odette Annable) does her best to keep the Walker family's collective chins up, Walker (Jared Padalecki) and Cassie (Ashley Perez) look for any clues to help Bonham in his hour of need. Ben Hernandez Bray directed the episode directed by Brett VanderBos & Brandon Willer (#213).

Now here's a look at the official overview that was released for the Jensen Ackles-directed S02E14 "No Such Thing As Fair Play" (premiering on Thursday, April 14th), where we first learned the band Kansas ("Carry On (Wayward Son)") would be making a guest appearance:

Walker Season 2 Episode 14 "No Such Thing As Fair Play": JENSEN ACKLES DIRECTS AND A SPECIAL APPEARANCE BY KANSAS – Cordell (Jared Padalecki) and the Walker family carry on with a day at the Rangers fair, but it's not all fun and games when Cassie (Ashley Reyes) runs into familiar faces from her past. Meanwhile, Abeline (Molly Hagan) attempts to clear the air with Geri (Odette Annable) and Colton (guest star Jalen Thomas Brooks) tries a new approach with Stella (Violet Brinson). Jensen Ackles directed the episode written by Katherine Alyse.

The CW's Walker also stars Lindsey Morgan (The 100), Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars), Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Molly Hagen (Law & Order: True Crime), Coby Bell (The Gifted), Jeff Pierre (9-1-1, Beyond), Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects), Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I), Genevieve Padalecki (Supernatural), Odette Annable (Supergirl), Chris Labadie (Nightmare Smile), Matt Barr (Valor, Hellcats), Jeffrey Nordling (Big Little Lies), Alex Meneses (Jane the Virgin), and Dave Annable (What/If). The CW series is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, and Padalecki. CBS Television Studios handles production, in association with Rideback.