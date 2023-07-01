Posted in: Netflix, Preview, TV | Tagged: preview, simon barry, warrior nun

Warrior Nun Saved Website Teases Something Coming This August

Warrior Nun Showrunner Simon Barry tweeted a link to a website with a countdown clock to mid August and a way to get more details.

Looks like Halo Bearers have an update! Earlier this week, we learned from showrunner Simon Barry (Continuum, Van Helsing) that the Alba Baptista-starring Warrior Nun wasn't quite ready to shuffle off into the sunset quite yet. In a tweet, Barry confirmed that "because of your combined voices, passion, and amazing efforts," Warrior Nun would be returning "more EPIC than you could imagine." But what did that mean? For days, the info lines were quiet – aside from reports that Netflix was out of the running. But now, Barry has posted a website link to Warrior Nun Saved that includes a countdown to something hitting around the middle of August. But what? Following the screencap, we have a look at the message we received after singing up for additional updates – so stay tuned!

And this was the tweet that Barry posted that included the link to the "Warrior Nun Saved" site to sign up for more intel:

Here's a look back at Barry's tweet sharing the good news from earlier this week that included a promise of more details soon:

Today I'm happy to officially report that because of your combined voices, passion and amazing efforts – #WarriorNun will return and is going to be more EPIC than you could imagine. More details to come! SOON! Thank-you!! #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNunSaved ❤️🎬 pic.twitter.com/yuTbRR2L3q — Simon Barry – legacy blue check (@SimonDavisBarry) June 28, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Created by Barry and inspired by Ben Dunn's Warrior Nun Areala manga comics, the series revolves around a 19-year-old woman who wakes up in a morgue with a new lease on life and a divine artifact embedded in her back. She discovers she is now part of an ancient order that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth, and powerful forces representing both heaven and hell want to find and control her. In the second season, Ava (Baptista) and the Sister Warriors of the OCS must find a way to defeat the angel, Adriel (William Miller), as he attempts to build his following into the dominant religion on the planet.

Netflix's Warrior Nun stars Alba Baptista (Ava), Tristán Ulloa (Father Vincent), Kristina Tonteri-Young (Sister Beatrice), Lorena Andrea (Sister Lilith), Toya Turner (Shotgun Mary), and Thekla Reuten (Jillian Salvius). The series also stars Sylvia De Fanti (Mother Superion), Emilio Sakraya (J.C.), Olivia Delcán (Sister Camila), Joaquim De Almeida (Cardinal Duretti), May Simón Lifschitz (Chanel), Dimitri Abold (Randall), and Charlotte Vega (Zori). Barry, Jet Wilkinson, and Stephen Hegyes executive produce.

Editorial Note: In the interest of full disclosure, "Warrior Nun" is based on a property owned by Avatar Press, which also owns Bleeding Cool. Avatar Press has not been, is not, and will not be involved in the editorial process behind Bleeding Cool's coverage of the series.

