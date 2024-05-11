Posted in: CW, streaming, TV | Tagged: arrow, arrowverse, batwoman, crisis, crisis on infinite earths, Legends of Tomorrow, supergirl, The Flash

Arrowverse "Crisis": Guggenheim on Deleted Scenes, Theater Run Plans

Arrowverse's Marc Guggenheim shares details on two deleted "Crisis" scenes and reveals a pre-COVID plan to release the crossover in theaters.

Cutting across Supergirl, Batwoman, The Flash, Arrow, and DC's Legends of Tomorrow and running between December 2019 and January 2020, the five-part Arrowverse mega-crossover event "Crisis on Infinite Earths" did the impossible. It featured a ton of appearances from more than a few DC Comics-related series – including Smallville, '60s Batman, Swamp Thing, Stargirl, Titans, and more – while offering an engrossing & heartbreaking take on the classic 12-part DC Comics crossover maxi-series. One person who has been an excellent resource for learning more about what went into the televised event is none other than Arrowverse co-mastermind Marc Guggenheim – like how there were early plans in play to have Jon Cryer's Lex Luthor (Arrowverse) and Michael Rosenbaum's Lex Luthor (Smallville) meet.

For this go-around, Guggenheim addresses the question of "Crisis" deleted scenes – noting that it's still "entirely" possible they could see the light of day ("The short answer is that it's entirely up to Warner Bros") and share info on two scenes "that were excised entirely" from the crossover. In addition, Guggenheim reveals that those deleted scenes – and more – almost made it onto the big screen in a planned effort to screen the five-hour epic as a special theatrical event.

In the latest edition of his LegalDispatch on Substack ("Squeezing The Lemon"), Guggenheim shared script page examples from two scenes that were removed. The first scene was from Part 1: "Supergirl," and it featured Tom Cavanagh's Pariah/Nash Wells bearing witness to the fall of Argo City. The second scene was from Part 3: "The Flash" (a scene that Guggenheim writes was "harder to cut") and featured Stephen Amell's Oliver Queen becoming the Spectre – a key moment in the crossover event that Guggenheim explains would've come at the end of Part 3: "The Flash" and served as attention-getter heading into the month-long break before the final two chapters. "Unfortunately, however, the quality of the finished scene as shot was inversely proportional to its importance," Guggenheim continued, explaining why the scene was left out. "In other words, it came out really (in my estimation) poorly and I made the difficult decision to not air a substandard version than to show it."

But what might've been the bigger eyebrow-archer in Guggenheim's update was his reveal that the Arrowverse folks had been working with Warner Bros. to release all five hours of "Crisis" in theaters as part of a special screening coordinated with Fathom Events. Along with planned appearances from the cast and giveaways, Guggenheim noted that there would've been "a few bonuses" screening between the episodes – and that "they would have included the deleted scenes – with all the VFX completed, the sound mixed, and the picture color-timed." So why didn't the event – originally set for April 2020 – ever materialize? Just look at the month & year again – with Guggenheim adding, "Covid ruins everything."

