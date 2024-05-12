Posted in: Games, THQ Nordic, Video Games | Tagged: gothic, Gothic Classic Khorinis Saga

Gothic Classic Khorinis Saga Arriving On Switch This June

THQ Nordic have confirmed Gothic Classic Khorinis Saga is coming to the Nintendo Switch, bringing the first two games to the console.

THQ Nordic revealed a special edition for Gothic on the way next month, as they will release Gothic Classic Khorinis Saga for the Nintendo Switch. If the name didn't already give it away, the concept is that it's both the original games, in their entirety, with bonus content included, wrapped into one giant package. You can buy both games individually if you'd like at $30 a pop, but the Khorinis Saga will be sold for $40 when it comes out on June 27. 2024. We have more info about what both titles have to offer below.

Gothic Classic Khorinis Saga

Two iconic RPGs in one box. Deadly foes yet to be conquered. Untold riches yet to be unearthed. Unbreakable bonds yet to be formed. 100+ hours of fantasy RPG greatness await you on the journey of the Nameless Hero. Discover Khorinis and its mine colony in this masterpiece bundle of Gothic Classic and Gothic II Complete Classic.

Gothic Classic

A big RPG experience with over 50 hours of gameplay

A large variety of weapons and spells for your character

A unique character development system that is tied to teachers that can be found in the world

A simulated living world where people go to work, sleep, eat, and fight to survive

Make a choice between 3 different camps that all have their unique perspectives on the main story

Gothic II Complete Classic

Tailor-made controls and UI to enjoy this open-world gem

Over 100 thrilling missions in the different settings

A detailed, lively game environment with over 500 individual characters (each with their own daily routine)

The player determines the course of the story himself

Fight with more than 200 different weapons and magical spells

Over 12 hours of voice over

Includes the Night of the Raven add-on

Play Gothic II Complete Classic anywhere, anytime – at home or on the go

