Hot Rod Star Doesn't Forsee a Sequel Down the Line

Hot Rod star suggests that fans shouldn't expect another installment to the 2007 cult comedy movie starring Andy Samberg.

When the 2007 film Hot Rod hit theaters, it didn't pan out as the profitable movie that Paramount Pictures had hoped it would be. However, despite its box office struggle, Hot Rod still managed to develop a strong cult audience that enjoyed the outlandish comedy starring Andy Samberg. Now, all these years later, one of the film's actors (and Samberg's longtime collaborator) is sharing his thoughts about a possible Hot Rod sequel.

Hot Rod Actor Isn't Anticipating a Sequel Event

While speaking to Comicbook.com about the idea of returning for another Hot Rod film, star Jorma Taccone admits they haven't made any efforts to revisit the story. "We haven't [talked about a sequel], but I mean, that's certainly been brought up to us by fans always. But for us, I think we sort of treat a lot of our work that we did while we were on SNL, it was like you make something and people like it, and then we're always sort of trying to top ourselves or do something different, so I think… And there's outliers to that. Obviously, "Dick in a Box," we did sequels of that. We did sequels of "Laser Cats", but it's always sort of trying to do something different." He then adds, "And we're just getting older, dude. I don't know if you want to see a 40-something-year-old Kevin."

There's typically an audience for anything with a little bit of nostalgia power behind it, though it is nice to know that not every filmmaker is looking to generate an unnecessary film series. Still, with cult classic films like Happy Gilmore or Beetlejuice getting legacy sequel films decades after their initial release, there's always a chance that a director or creative team will change their mind at one point in time.

