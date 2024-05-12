Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Age Of Darkness: Final Stand, PlaySide

Age Of Darkness: Final Stand Reveals Roadmap Of Updates

Playside dropped a new update for Age Of Darkness: Final Stand recently, detailing the upcoming updates for the game in a roadmap.

Article Summary Playside unveils roadmap for Age Of Darkness, gearing up for Version 1.0.

Recent update addresses crashes, enhances performance, and fixes bugs.

New content includes maps, accessibility features, and achievements.

Details announced for upcoming improvements and current known issues.

Indie game publisher Playside has released a new update for Age Of Darkness: Final Stand, and with it came details of new content on the way with a roadmap. The game is still sitting in Early Access as they have been making updates to the current build since 2021. But it sounds like they're finally moving toward the release of Version 1.0. The team revealed full details of what's to come to get there on Steam, which includes new maps, accessibility options, achievements, and more. Below is more info on the updates made recently for you.

Age Of Darkness: Final Stand – May 2024 Update

Crashes

Fixed a low occurring crash when pressing the respawn Hero button.

Fixed a crash that could occur when placing Light Towers to uncover the Veil during the Final Stand.

Fixed a crash that occurred when using formation commends off the side of the map.

Fixed a crash that occurred when closing or exiting the game.

Fixed a few edge case issues that caused crashes when accessing out of bounds memory

Performance Improvements

Improved the performance during Death Nights and Final Stand

Improved performance while in the Build Planning mode

Fixed an issue that caused performance issues when placing multiple buildings at once.

Fixes & Changes

Fixed an issue where the Hero would be teleported through environmental terrain after being revived.

Fixed an issue that caused the momentum and speed of units to be slower when giving move commands in quick succession.

Fixed an issue where Edwins Flame Shield ability played the incorrect animation track when activating the ability.

Fixed an issue where Edwins crackfire VFX could display on auto attacks or other ability casts.

Fixed an issue where the default hotkey T now opens the Skill Tree instead of the Resource & Villagers panel.

Fixed an issue where the Grand Bellow Tower triggered its attack on enemies outside of its attack range.

Fixed an issue where Cyrus' abilities did not have any range spell indicators.

Fixed an issue where the Dark Crystals would not display their Health bar on mouseover.

Known Issues

There is a known issue that could occur when alt-tabbing, the Alt key can lock causing unexpected behaviour which requires pressing the Alt key a second time to return to original state.

There is a known issue where during a Death Night if Nightmares encounter a blockade over a period of time Nightmare stacking could occur

Observe an issue where Aurelia's Crimson Lightning has performance issues when cast in a high-density enemy area.

Observed issues with our pathfinding system on local unit avoidance and fog avoidance.

There is a known issue that could occur when alt tabbing the alt can can simulate being held down. To remove this bug simply press alt when resuming gameplay.

Observed an issue where the Final Fight in Mission 10 music loop stops playing.

Observe issues with the Catapult and Spitter landing VFX not aligned to the Z axis.

There is a known issue with the ability system where on a low occurrence triggered Hero abilities may go on cooldown without casting.

There is a known issue that could occur when casting a spell ability it may not go where the desired location was cast.

