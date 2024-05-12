Posted in: Max, streaming, TV | Tagged: Annabeth Gish, bailee madison, exclusive, interview, max, Pretty Little Liars, pretty little liars: summer school

Pretty Little Liars: Madison, Gish on EPs, Horror Love & Creativity

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School's Bailee Madison & Annabeth Gish spoke with Bleeding Cool about the show's EPs, creative freedom & more.

Bailee Madison and Annabeth Gish have their fair share of experiences in the horror genre, but neither met the kind of fans like Pretty Little Liars EPs and showrunners Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring. Madison plays Imogen Adams, who's one of several survivors from the events of season one's Original Sin, not only having to deal with the trauma of a serial killer but also conceiving a child in the process. Gish reprised her role of Dr. Anne Sullivan from the original I. Marlene King Freeform series, treating the girls when we find them at the start of season two, Summer School. The two spoke to Bleeding Cool about a variety of subjects, from Gish's return to the franchise, how Madison grew up as a fan of the original series entering the spinoff set four years later, Aguirre-Sacasa and Bring's love of the horror genre, and more.

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School: Bailee Madison & Annabeth Gish on Their Ties to Original Freeform Series & the Series Ode to Horror

Bleeding Cool: Annabeth, how does it feel to return to 'Pretty Little Liars?'

Gish: Amazing. Truly. When the opportunity came, I was so excited as a fan of the new iteration of the show. I was super happy to come on board and join these women in their need for therapy.

Madison: Boy, do we need it.

How do you compare the experience of the original 'Pretty Little Liars' to transitioning to 'Summer School' on Max?

Madison: We're so grateful to be partnered up with Max, such an incredible streamer who comes out with groundbreaking entertainment for people to watch some gritty and in-depth. They're all constantly on a search for honest storytelling and it's so lovely. The original was dark. I remember watching it when I was 14 and thinking, "This is a dark and crazy show that I'm watching." It was on cable, and with streaming, there's such a difference. You can dive into darker aspects and show more blood and gore. We swear, so it's obviously it's so nice to have that freeness with Max, to be able to take the show in the direction that I think we were all excited to be able to do.

Was it difficult finding the balance of something so self-aware as 'Pretty Little Liars' in the horror genre compared to something a little more traditional while not risking becoming a parody in the process?

Madison: One, you try your best to be aware of that. Everyone also interprets entertainment differently, and I think you must remember that. I'm a huge fan of horror films. The horror genre, what I love so much about it, is that I do believe that anything goes. You can take it as dark as you want. Some of the most amazing, darkest horror films make you laugh and have an element of campiness. You must be open to what the material gives you and allow for a fun experience. I find horror enjoyable to watch as an audience member. As much as the show is so fun and has those horror elements, sometimes living your day-to-day life is scary with the traumas that come with it and everyone's pain or past experiences. We lean into every aspect that the horror genre allows you to lean into and have some fun with it.

Gish: They do a wonderful job on this show, particularly Roberto and Lindsay. it's an homage to the cinema, sorry, the horror genre, but they're in on the joke a little bit. Everything is a little bit of a wink and a nod, but with respect and still, but it's not a parody because it's still grounded deeply in reality, and you have authentic performances.

What do Roberto and Lindsay bring to episodic television that you haven't seen in other creatives?

Madison: I haven't seen a mind like Roberto's before, and I haven't seen a mind like Lindsay's before. We all got into this business because we love it. We are storytellers at its core, and we love entertainment. These two geniuses are such fans at the end of the day of other filmmakers and creatives. I don't even know if they're aware of their genius, which is what makes for such honest and beautiful storytelling. That's why it's so fun and feels so special. I'm constantly blown away by the scripts that they send, the ways that they intertwine influences and give nods and approvals, but in their own words and light. They have a specific way of telling stories and it's an honor to get the pages every time that we do.

The first two episodes of Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, which also stars Chandler Kinney, Malia Pyles, Maia Reficco, Zaria, Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Alex Aiono, Lea Salonga, Jordan Gonzalez, and Elia Kacavas is available to stream on Max with new episodes every Thursday.

