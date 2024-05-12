Posted in: Amazon Studios, BBC, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, good omens, Good Omens 3, prime video

Good Omens 3: David Tennant Reaffirms January 2025 Filming Start

On the BAFTA Television Awards red carpet, Good Omens 3 star David Tennant reaffirmed when filming willl get underway and more.

Last month, Gaiman dropped the good news that filming on the third & final season of Prime Video's David Tennant & Michael Sheen-starring adaptation of Neil Gaiman & the late Sir Terry Pratchett's Good Omens was set to begin filming at the start of next year. Earlier today, while speaking with BAFTA Television Awards Red Carpet host Michelle Visage, Tennant had a few things to add. Asked about the status of the Prime Video series, Tennant reaffirmed Gaiman's update from last month that a January 2025 filming start was still on track. When Visage joked that the final season would also bring an end to Sheen's kisses, Tennant responded by adding that there may be a few more on the way in Good Omens 3 – he just doesn't know quite yet: "Well, you don't know how many we've got lined up for Series Three. I mean, neither do I, to be honest." As for what it's been like for him to film the series adaptation, Tennant spoke highly of the experience. "Deeply joyous. It's deeply joyous. I mean, mainly because I get to hang out with Michael [Sheen] every day. And talk nonsense, and they're great scripts, and it's just a brilliant, kind of mad, crazy world/ So, I love it, yeah," he explained.

Here's a look at the BAFTA Television Awards Red Carpet livestream – with the interview with Tennant kicking in at around the 51:40 mark:

Good Omens 3 "Going to Be Fun": Neil Gaiman

"I knew where I needed them at the beginning of Season 3; that was something that I'd known for a very long time. I remember sitting with John Finnemore, with whom I co-wrote Season 2, and talking, maybe in 2019 or 2020, about the shape of the story. And John was saying, 'Well, we need an ending. We've got everything planned out, but we don't have the last 10 minutes. How is it going to end?' And when he asked me, I knew exactly how it was going to end, and I explained to him that it was going to end with a kiss, and suddenly everything fell into place," Gaiman shared with TVInsider last month, offering some insight into how far in advance they knew THAT scene would come into play.

While there isn't much Gaiman can or would share (spoilers!), he did note that Tennant has read some of the scripts already. "I'm writing it currently, so I don't know what I can say other than I got a video message from David Tennant this morning asking me where the scripts were because he wants to read more of them. He's only read the first three, and he's very excited to find out what happens next." As for what viewers can expect, Gaiman teases that the final season's vibe will be more reminiscent of the first season than the second. "It's going to be fun. Some people that you love will be coming back; some that you expect, some that you don't. And it's more like the high-paced, high stakes madness of Season 1, I think, than it is like the sort of gentle, romantic, funny, sweet Season 2."

GO3: Neil Gaiman Sets Ground Rule Regarding Plot Details

With the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes officially over & productions getting back underway, Gaiman has already given fans the heads-up that he's writing the third chapter of Good Omens. Of course, when the fans learn that writing is getting underway, you know what happens next – right? Even with the best intentions, they start offering "notes" in the form of "wish lists" of what they want or don't want to see. So Gaiman thought now would be a good time to remind everyone of how he handled working on the second season – and how that's going to be the same approach this time around. "You remember how I told everyone the plot of Season 2 before it aired? (Everyone tries to remember and then shakes their heads.)" Gaiman wrote in his Tumblr post regarding how things were going to work moving forward. "That's right. I didn't. I spent several years going 'wait and see.' And you waited, and you saw. I'm not going to reveal any of the plot of Season 3, either. So there's really no point in asking me to make things happen or to tell me what you do or you don't want to happen. I'm not going to."

Neil Gaiman Focusing on Writing After The Sandman S02, Good Omens 3

During an interview/profile from The Times, Gaiman made it clear that he's looking forward to getting back to focusing solely on writing after his showrunning responsibilities have wrapped. "I've realised how much I don't like showrunning. I love making stuff up. I love writing it down. I love people. I love being on set, and I love the casting and the scripting. I don't love HR. I don't love budgets. I don't love dealing with a new batch of execs who have their own issues about stuff. I don't love that place where art and commerce meet and crash into each other," Gaiman shared, offering some honest insight into where he sees his career moving over the next few years. Following the second season of The Sandman, Gaiman says he "would love to be in a place where I can write and make 'Good Omens 3.' And then I really like the idea of retiring. Going back to being a bloke who writes books, poems, and things."

